Mabel Louise Grace Noelle was born and died on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in St. Louis.
She is survived by her parents, Andrew “Justin” and Kathryn “Katie” (Gonz) Noelle of St. Louis; her sister, Lillian Noelle; her grandparents, Albert Gonz Sr. and Jacqueline “Jackie” Gonz of Ste Genevieve, Andrew and Melissa Noelle of Radcliff, Kentucky; great-grandparents, Dr. Dale and Linda Derby of Owasso, Oklahoma, John and Marilyn Gonz of Farmington, Cheryl Noelle of Radcliff, Kentucky; great-great-grandmother Doris King of Farmington; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Dr. Gary James McCord, William Moye, Ted Noelle, and Wilma and Robert Hannon.
Funeral services were Sunday, October 20, at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Burial was at Pleasant Hill Baptist Cemetery. Cozean Memorial Chapel handled the arrangements.
