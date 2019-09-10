Three teenagers from Farmington suffered minor injuries on September 2 in a one-vehicle accident on Coffman Road north of Avon, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The accident took place around 8:50 p.m.
A 16-year-old Farmington girl was driving a 2006 Dodge Stratus southbound when she lost control of the vehicle.
The Stratus traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.
The driver was injured as were two passengers in the vehicle — a 16-year-old boy from Farmington and a 15-year-old girl from Farmington.
All three were taken by the Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center (South) in Farmington.
The driver was wearing a seat belt, but the two injured passengers were not, according to the report.
(Information from a report on the Missouri State Highway Patrol website.)
