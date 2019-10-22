The following are calls for service for the Ste. Genevieve Police Department for October 7 through October 17:
October 7
Disturbance, Triangle Drive.
Traffic stop, Rozier and Progress Parkway.
Suspicious person/vehicle.
Threats, Basler Drive.
Suspicious person/vehicle, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Traffic stop, Merchant Street.
Miscellaneous.
Road hazard, Highway 32 and Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Suspicious package/item, Basler Drive.
Suspicious person/vehicle, Progress Parkway.
Traffic stop, Progress Parkway.
Traffic stop, Save A Lot parking lot.
Miscellaneous, Fourth Street.
Traffic stop, Ninth Street and Market Street.
Traffic stop, Highway 61 and Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital.
October 8
Burglary, Portis.
Traffic stop, Third Street near Merchant Street.
Investigation, Cedar and Center.
Traffic stop, Highway 61 and Highway 32.
Traffic stop, Market Street and Third Street.
Traffic stop, Third Street and Merchant Street.
Abandoned or open 911 call, Washington Street.
Falls, Fourth Street.
Peace disturbance, Highway 32.
Animal call, Basler Drive.
October 9
Traffic stop, Progress Parkway and Rozier.
Prowler, St. Gemme Drive.
Animal call, Second Street and Market Street.
Traffic stop, Highway 61 and Blain.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous, Basler Drive.
Traffic stop, Progress Parkway and Route M.
Fugitive arrest, Third Street.
Theft.
Miscellaneous, Fourth Street.
Traffic stop, Triangle Drive and Highway 61.
Burglary, La Porte.
October 10
Miscellaneous, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Traffic stop, South Main and St. Mary’s Road.
Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, Fourth Street.
Threats, St. Gemme Drive.
Suspicious person/vehicle, Highway 32.
Domestic disturbance, Highway 32.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous, Fourth Street.
Miscellaneous, Fourth Street.
Traffic stop, Highway 32 and Progress Parkway.
October 11
Traffic stop, Route M and Progress Parkway.
Assist for police.
Miscellaneous.
Check the well-being, Market Street.
Traffic stop, Fourth Street and Seraphin.
Traffic stop, Highway 32 and Triangle Drive.
Theft, Basler Drive.
Animal call, St. Jude Drive.
Animal call, Basler Drive.
Animal call, Market Street and Main Street.
Animal call, St. Mary’s Road.
Miscellaneous.
Fraud, Plaza Drive.
Suspicious person/vehicle, Fourth Street and Merchant Street.
Miscellaneous, Fourth Street.
Utility crew, Third Street and Washington Street.
Road hazard, Main Street and Gabouri.
Alarm burglary, Plaza Drive.
Suspicious person/vehicle, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
October 12
Traffic stop, Windcrest Apartments.
Traffic stop, Highway 32 and Industrial Drive.
Traffic stop, Highway 32 at MRV Banks.
Suspicious person/vehicle, Plaza Drive.
Suspicious person/vehicle, Highway 32.
Hemorrhage/lacerations, White Sands Road.
Pick up, Plaza Drive.
Alarm burglary, Fifth Street.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Theft.
Check the well-being, Maple Drive.
Miscellaneous, Austin Street.
Animal call, Plaza Drive.
Abandoned or open 911 call, Scott Street.
Suspicious person/vehicle, Washington Street.
Investigation, Basler Drive.
Disturbance, Basler Drive.
Miscellaneous.
Overdose/poisoning(ingestion), Market Street.
Abandoned or open 911 call, Linn Drive.
Investigation, Fourth Street.
Miscellaneous, Basler Drive.
Disturbance, Basler Drive.
October 13
Peace disturbance, Fifth Street.
Abandoned or open 911 call, Market Street.
Check the well-being, Main Street.
Harassment, Robinwood Drive.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous, Basler Drive.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous, Market Street.
Abandoned or open 911 call, Highway 32.
Investigation, Market Street.
Burglary, Market Street.
Disturbance.
October 14
Suspicious person/vehicle, Fifth Street.
Miscellaneous, Fifth Street.
Suspicious person/vehicle, Merchant Street.
Miscellaneous.
Investigation, Park Drive.
Animal call, Linn Drive.
Motor vehicle accident, non-injury.
Miscellaneous.
Animal call, Seraphin.
Burglary, Main Street.
Miscellaneous.
Fraud, Highway 32.
Miscellaneous.
Pick up, Save A Lot Drive.
Investigation, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Traffic stop, Park Drive.
October 15
Suspicious package/item, Little Rock Road.
Falls, Highway 32.
Traffic stop, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Traffic stop, Third and Merchant streets.
Harassment, Fourth Street.
Animal call.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous.
Investigation, St. Mary’s Road.
Investigation, Highway 61.
Assist DFS, Robinwood Drive.
Animal call, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Try to contact.
Investigation.
Escort, Center Drive.
Peace disturbance, St. Gemme Drive.
Traffic stop, Casey’s.
Trespassing, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Traffic stop, Ste. Genevieve Drive at Portis.
Escort, Center Drive.
Overdose/poisoning(ingestion), Moreau Street.
Traffic stop, Rhodes.
Traffic stop, Highway 32 and O’Reilly’s.
Traffic stop, Highway 32 at Oberle Meats.
October 16
Traffic stop, Fourth and Roberts.
Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Miscellaneous.
Careless-and-imprudent driver.
Investigation, Fifth Street.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous.
Traffic stop, Little Rock Road at Stay and Play Center.
Traffic stop, Highway 32 and Oberle Meats.
Alarm, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Peace disturbance, St. Jude Drive.
Investigation, Progress Parkway.
October 17
Miscellaneous.
Check the well-being, Virginia.
Traffic stop, Rhodes 101.
Abandoned or open 911 call, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Traffic stop, Progress Parkway.
Miscellaneous.
Fugitive arrest, Brooks Drive.
Unconscious, Pine Drive.
Check the well-being, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Alarm burglary, Market Street.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous.
