The following were arrested by the Ste. Genevieve Police Department from June 21 through July 4:
Terry L. Moon, a 56-year-old white male from Ste. Genevieve, was arrested on June 21 on outstanding warrants from Crystal City and St. Louis.
Rebecca L. Bocook, a 31-year-old white female from Ste. Genevieve, was arrested on June 24 for an outstanding warrant from Ste. Genevieve.
A 28-year-old white female from Ste. Genevieve was arrested on June 24 on a nuisance violation.
John M. Bequette, a 29-year-old white male from Ste. Genevieve, was arrested on June 24 on an outstanding warrant.
A 51-year-old white male and a 50-year-old white female from Ste. Genevieve were cited on June 26 for a nuisance violation.
Gerald L. Barton, a 59-year-old white male from De Soto, was arrested on June 28 on an outstanding warrant.
A 29-year-old white male from Perryville was arrested on June 29 for driving while revoked.
A 50-year-old white female from St. Mary was arrested on June 30 for shoplifting.
David M. Pashcall, a 32-year-old white male from Ste. Genevieve, was arrested on July 1 on an outstanding warrant.
Paula M. Beam, a 51-year-old white female from Perryville, was arrested on July 2 on an outstanding warrant.
A 42-year-old white female from Ste. Genevieve was arrested on July 4 for possession of controlled substance.
Jason A. Bonzo, a 33-year-old white male from Ste. Genevieve, was arrested on July 4 on an outstanding warrant.
The following are calls for service for the Ste. Genevieve Police Department for June 21 through July 5:
JUNE 21
Animal call, Crestview Drive.
Miscellaneous.
Traffic stop, Progress Parkway and Route M.
Theft, Plaza Drive.
Fugitive arrest, Rozier.
Property damage. Scott.
Miscelleneous.
Utility crew, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
JUNE 22
Suspicious activity, Lahaye and Creek Road.
Suspicious activity, Third Street and Lahaye.
Road hazard, Market Street.
Animal call, Tenth Street.
Alarm burglary, Fourth Street.
Miscellaneous.
Traffic stop, Ste. Genevieve Drive and St. Mary’s Road.
Traffic stop, Matthews and White Sands Road.
Traffic stop, Progress Parkway and Route M.
Theft, Hillside Lane.
Traffic stop, St. Jude Drive and Gettinger.
Theft, Donze Street.
Traffic stop, Ste. Genevieve Drive and Triangle.
Domestice disturbance, El San Felipe.
Traffic stop, Gabouri and Third streets.
Assault/sexual assault with EMS and fire, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Suspicious activity, Tenth Street.
Peace disturbance, Park Drive.
Peace disturbance, Park Drive.
Domestic disturbance, Rozier.
Suspicious activity, Tenth Street.
Peace disturbance, Park Drive.
JUNE 23
Vandalism, Washington.
Traffic stop, Highway 32 and Triangle Drive.
Abandoned or open 911 call, Virginia.
Heart problems, Market Street.
Fire alarm, DuBourg Place.
Miscellaneous, Fourth Street.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous.
Ordinance violation.
Trespassing, Robinwood Drive.
Careless and imprudent driver, Highway 32.
Miscellaneous, Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity, Third and Market streets.
Check the well-being, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Alarm burglary, Linn Drive and Scott.
Miscellaneous, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Traffic stop, McDonald’s.
JUNE 24
Suspicious activity, Little Rock Road and tennis courts.
Miscellaneous.
Investigation, Fourth Street.
Harassment, Fourth Street.
Miscellaneous.
Theft, Tenth Street.
Check the well-being, St. Gemme Drive.
Investigation, Donze Street.
Miscellaneous.
Pick up, Seraphin.
Investigation, Basler Drive.
Traffic stop, Highway 61 and St. Mary’s Road.
Miscellaneous.
Disturbance, St. Mary’s Road.
Fugitive arrest, Hillside Lane.
Trespassing, Biltmore Street.
Unconscious, Ninth Street.
JUNE 25
Traffic stop, Rhodes 101 parking lot.
Check the well-being.
Ordinance violation, Weiler.
Miscellaneous, Seraphin.
Miscellaneous, Scott.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous, Biltmore Street.
Miscellaneous, Biltmore Street.
Miscellaneous.
Suspicious activity, Biltmore Street.
Miscellaneous.
Animal call, Donze Street.
Try to contact, LaPorte and Roberts.
Miscellaneous.
JUNE 26
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous, Fourth Street.
Property damage, St. Mary’s Road.
Traffic stop, Market and Tenth streets.
Threats, Brookdale Drive.
Check the well-being, Triangle Drive.
Miscellaneous, Fourth Street.
Miscellaneous.
Theft, Highway 32.
Miscellaneous.
Breathing problems, Progress Parkway.
JUNE 27
Psychiatric/abnormal behavior/suicide attempt, Moreau.
Miscellaneous, Basler Drive.
Escort, Center Drive.
Ordinance violation, Moreau.
Investigation, Jefferson.
Suspicious activity, Lahaye.
Investigation, Seventh Street.
Suspicious activity, Tenth Street.
Traffic stop, Crownell.
Suspicious activity, Lahaye.
Traffic stop, Seventh and Market streets.
Traffic stop, Highway 61 and Highway 32.
Investigation, Lahaye.
Miscellaneous, Fourth Street.
Careless and imprudent driver, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
JUNE 28
Traffic stop, Ste. Genevieve Drive and Rozier.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous, LaPorte.
Disturbance, Biltmore Street.
JUNE 29
Alarm burglary, Hollow Oak Court.
Traffic stop, Route M and Valle Springs Trail.
Miscellaneous, Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity, Plaza Drive.
Theft, Highway 32.
Traffic stop, Parkwood and Highway 61.
Threats, Fourth Street.
JUNE 30
Investigation, LaPorte.
Traffic stop, Ste. Genevieve Drive and Lafleur.
Check the well-being, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Theft, Plaza Drive.
Animal call, Fourth Street.
Harassment.
Miscellaneous.
JULY 1
Road hazard, Chadwell Lane.
Miscellaneous.
Escort, Center Drive.
Miscellaneous.
Ordinance violation, Scott.
Psychiatric/abnormal behavior/suicide attempt, Progress Parkway.
Traffic stop, Merchant and Main.
Traffic stop, Progress Parkway and Route M.
Traffic stop, Progress Parkway and Route M.
Traffic stop, Al’s Auto Body.
Investigation, Robinwood Drive.
Information only.
Disturbance, Market Street.
Suspicious activity, Jefferson.
JULY 2
Check the well-being, Washington.
Suspicious activity, Main Street and Matthews Drive.
Suspicious activity, LeCompte and Academy.
Alarm burglary, Third Street.
Traffic stop, Highway 32 and Dollar General.
Traffic stop, Dollar General parking lot.
Traffic stop, Recycling Center.
Abandoned or open 911 call, Plaza Drive.
Assist DFS, Robinwood Drive.
Traffic stop, St. Mary’s Road and Hillside.
Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, Washington.
Miscellaneous.
Traffic stop, Market and Third streets.
Falls, Parkwood Drive.
Miscellaneous.
Fugitive arrest, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Escort, Second Street.
Escort, Second Street.
Traffic stop, Little Rock Road and Yanks Field.
Traffic stop, Highway 61 and St. Mary’s Road.
Ordinance violation, Memorial Drive and Roberts.
Suspicious activity, Wehner.
Traffic stop, Cedar and Fourth.
Suspicious activity, Main Street and Matthews Drive.
Burglary, Oak Drive.
Burglary, Oak Drive.
JULY 3
Harassment.
Miscellaneous, Second Street.
Miscellaneous.
Theft, Seventh Street.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous.
Fraud, Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity, Basler Drive.
Peace disturbance.
Peace disturbance, Rozier.
Pick up, Rozier.
Traffic stop, Progress Parkway and Route M.
Suspicious activity, Tenth Street.
JULY 4
Miscellaneous.
Theft, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Suspicous activity, Plaza Drive.
Traffic stop, Industrial Drive.
Animal call, Merchant.
Road hazard, Center Drive.
Miscellaneous.
Careless-and-imprudent driver. White Sands Road and KSGM.
Animal call, Fifth Street.
Traffic stop, Highway 32 and Highway 61.
Traffic stop, Highway 32 west of city limits.
Information only.
JULY 5
Disturbance, Park Drive.
Animal call, Plaza Drive.
