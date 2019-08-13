The following people were arrested by the Ste. Genevieve Police Department from July 26 through August 8:
Emily A. Watson, a 24-year-old white female from Ste. Genevieve, was arrested on July 26 on several outstanding warrants from Ste. Genevieve County.
A 74-year-old white male from Ste. Genevieve was cited on July 26 for nuisance violation.
Jason A. Bonzo, a 33-year-old white male from Ste. Genevieve County, was arrested on July 27 on an outstanding parole violation warrant.
A 40-year-old white male from Ste. Genevieve was arrested on July 28 for domestic assault.
A 40-year-old white male from Ste. Genevieve was arrested on July 29 for domestic assault.
Curtis J. Donaby, a 29-year-old black male from Ste. Genevieve, was arrested on July 29 on an outstanding warrant from Cape Girardeau.
Scott M. Meyer, a 33-year-old white male from Ste. Genevieve, was arrested on July 30 on an outstanding warrant.
A 31-year-old white male from Ste. Genevieve was arrested on August 1 for property damage.
A 38-year-old white male from Ste. Genevieve was arrested on August 2 for stealing.
A 26-year-old white male from Ste. Genevieve was arrested on August 4 for possession of controlled substance.
A 22-year-old white male from Ste. Genevieve County was arrested on August 5 on an outstanding probation/parole warrant.
A 42-year-old white male from Ste. Genevieve County was arrested on August 6 for stealing.
A 19-year-old white male from Ste. Genevieve County was arrested on August 6 for Possession of Controlled Substance.
A 42-year-old white female from Ste. Genevieve was arrested on August 7 for disorderly conduct.
Jennifer L. Brown, a 35-year-old white female from Ste. Genevieve, was arrested on August 7 on outstanding warrants from Ste. Genevieve County and city.
A 52-year-old white male from Ste. Genevieve was cited on August 8 for nuisance violation.
The following are calls for service for the Ste. Genevieve Police Department for July 26 through August 9:
JULY 26
Traffic stop, Basler at C-1
Check the well-being, Memorial Drive.
Escort.
Ordinance violation, Linn Drive.
Escort, Center Drive.
Suspicious activity, Main Street.
Domestic disturbance, Jefferson Street.
Escort, Basler Drive.
Miscellaneous, Washington Street.
Miscellaneous.
Traffic stop, Progress Parkway.
Domestic disturbance, Basler Drive.
Residential fire, Austin Street.
Psychiatric/abnormal behavior/suicide attempt, Progress Parkway.
JULY 27
Warrant confirmation.
Disturbance, Klein.
Escort.
Investigation, Linn Drive.
Escort, Ste. Genevieve church.
Suspicious activity, Plaza Drive.
Convulsions/seizures, Progress Parkway.
Suspicious activity, Jefferson/Sixth Street.
Disturbance, Cedar Lane/Fourth Street.
Investigation, Maple Drive.
Check the well-being, Highway 32.
Check the well-being, Progress Parkway.
JULY 28
Disturbance, Marian Drive.
Traffic stop, Progress Parkway.
Theft, White Sands Road.
Theft, Division Street.
Domestic disturbance, Kiefer.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous.
Traffic stop, Progress Parkway/Rozier.
Check the well-being, Jefferson/Sixth Street.
Assault call, Front Street.
Investigation, Village Drive.
Suspicious activity, Seraphin.
Traffic stop, Progress Parkway.
JULY 29
Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Motor vehicle accident with injury, Highway 32 and Progress Parkway.
Fraud.
Miscellaneous.
Suspicious activity, Jefferson Street.
Animal call, Second Street.
Check the well-being, Kiefer.
Theft, Kiefer.
Miscellaneous, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Disturbance, Kiefer.
Traffic stop, Domino’s parking lot.
Miscellaneous, Kiefer.
Miscellaneous, Jefferson.
Traffic stop, Fourth Street/Rozier.
JULY 30
Harassment, Hillside Lane.
Burglary, Hillside Lane.
Alarm burglary, Plaza Drive.
Miscellaneous, Basler Drive.
Miscellaneous, Fourth Street.
Traffic stop, Highway 61 and Parkwood Drive.
Miscellaneous.
Escort, Kiefer.
Investigation, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Harassment, Hillside Lane.
Traffic stop, Chadwell Lane.
Traffic stop, Mid America Rehab lot and Highway 61.
Traffic stop, St. Mary’s Road at butcher shop.
JULY 31
Traffic stop, Progress Parkway.
Traffic top, Tenth Street and Gabouri.
Traffic stop, Fourth Street and Seraphin.
Miscellaneous.
Traffic stop, Rozier Square apartments.
Animal call.
Careless-and-imprudent driver.
Traffic stop, floral shop on Center Drive.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous.
Animal call, Eighth Street.
Escort, Kiefer Street.
Traffic stop, Highway 32 and Dollar General.
Traffic stop, Highway 32 and Highway 61.
Traffic stop, Route M and Valle Springs.
Miscellaneous.
Alarm burglary, Trautman Industrial Court.
Miscellaneous.
Peace disturbance, St. Jude Drive.
Traffic stop, Highway 61 and Portis Street.
Harassment, St. Gemme Drive.
Traffic stop, Highway 61 at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital.
AUGUST 1
Traffic stop, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Alarm burglary, Plaza Drive.
Disturbance, Village Drive.
Harassment, Rozier.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous.
Check the well-being, Plaza Drive.
Traffic stop, Progress Parkway.
Fugitive arrest, Brooks Drive.
Investigation, Highway 32.
Miscellaneous.
Suspicious activity, St. Gemme Drive.
Disturbance, Basler Drive.
AUGUST 2
Miscellaneous.
Traffic stop, Rozier and Center.
Disturbance, Highway 32.
Escort, Center Drive.
Miscellaneous.
Unconscious, Blain.
Falls, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Escort, Basler.
Traffic stop, Rozier at Family Dentistry.
Theft, Tenth Street.
Miscellaneous.
Try to contact.
Threats, Rozier.
Investigation, River Rapids Waterpark.
Child custody, Basler Drive.
Animal call, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Miscellaneous.
Domestic disturbance, Basler Drive.
Falls, Merchant Street.
Traffic stop, Route M and Progress Parkway.
AUGUST 3
Suspicious activity, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Unconscious, Portis Street.
Animal call, Cedar Lane.
Escort, Center Drive.
Alarm burglary, Parkwood Drive.
Miscellaneous, Merchant Street.
Miscellaneous.
Fraud, Merchant Street.
Traffic stop, Linn/Rozier.
Miscellaneous, Progress Parkway.
Traffic stop, Fourth/Roberts.
Check the well-being, Jefferson.
Miscellaneous, Fourth Street.
Miscellaneous, Pine Drive.
Peace disturbance, Third Street and Lahaye.
Suspicious activity, Merchant Street.
AUGUST 4
Traffic stop, Weeks Diner.
Animal call, Second Street.
Animal call, Second Street.
Theft, Basler Drive.
Extra patrol, Progress Parkway.
Traffic stop, Progress Parkway.
Traffic stop, Progress Parkway in front of Wynncrest.
Trespassing, Seventh Street.
Investigation, Seventh Street.
Traffic stop, Riverview parking lot.
Trespassing, Jefferson.
Miscellaneous.
Found property, Highway 32.
Miscellaneous.
Peace disturbance, St. Jude Drive.
Traffic stop, Fourth and Washington.
Disturbance, Rozier.
Animal call, St. Jude Drive.
Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, St. Mary’s Road and Highway 61.
AUGUST 5
Miscellaneous, Highway 32.
Theft.
Escort, Center Drive.
Fugitive arrest, Brooks Drive.
Escort, Market Street.
Miscellaneous.
Traffic stop, Third/Market.
Suspicious activity, Plaza Drive.
Traffic stop, Progress Parkway in front of the apartments.
Miscellaneous.
Traffic stop, Little Rock/Riverview.
AUGUST 6
Convulsions/seizures, Fifth Street.
Traffic stop, Rozier/Route M.
Burglary, Cedar Lane.
Traffic stop, Highway 61 at Flash.
Traffic stop, Market Street and Eighth Street.
Alarm burglary, Progress Parkway.
Traffic stop, Merchant.
Traffic stop, Progress Parkway.
Escort, Maple Drive.
Miscellaneous.
Traffic Stop, Plaza Auto Plaza.
Trespassing, Seventh Street.
Traffic stop, Progress Parkway at waterpark.
Miscellaneous.
Traffic stop, Route M and city limits.
Escort.
Check the well-being, Wilder.
Animal call.
Psychiatric/abnormal behavior/suicide attempts, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Suspicious activity, Highway 32.
Traffic stop, Rozier/Progress Parkway.
Traffic stop, Rozier/Progress Parkway.
Traffic stop, Rozier/Trautman Industrial Court.
Traffic stop, Route M just outside city limits.
AUGUST 7
Traffic stop, Gabouri/Second.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous.
Investigation, Sixth/Jefferson.
Investigation, Rozier and Center Drive.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous.
Theft, Virginia.
Traffic stop, Washington Street and Academy.
Animal call, Basler Drive.
Theft, Highway 32.
Abandoned or open 911 call, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Miscellaneous.
Traffic stop, Barley’s.
Traffic stop, The Point parking lot.
Traffic stop, Ste. Genevieve Drive at hospital entrance.
Traffic stop, Ste. Genevieve High School.
Traffic stop, Triangle Drive and Highway 61.
Miscellaneous, Progress Parkway.
Traffic stop, Casey’s lot.
AUGUST 8
Suspicious activity, Casey’s.
Miscellaneous.
Traffic stop, Highway 32 at Progress Parkway.
Extra patrol, historic district.
Miscellaneous.
Ordinance violation, Fifth Street.
Traffic stop, Market Street and Fifth Street.
Traffic stop, Market Street and Fourth Street.
Traffic stop, parking lot of US Bank.
Traffic stop, Progress Parkway near Rozier.
Suspicious activity, Basler Drive.
Unconscious, Merchant Street.
Traffic stop, Market Street and Ninth Street.
Traffic stop, Valle Springs Trail and Rozier.
Traffic stop, St. Mary’s Road and Highway 61.
Miscellaneous.
Ordinance violation, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Ordinance violation, Linn Drive.
Miscellaneous.
Property damage, Third Street.
Miscellaneous, Fourth Street.
Traffic stop, American Legion lot.
Careless-and-imprudent driver, Main and Washington.
AUGUST 9
Suspicious activity, Highway 61.
Suspicious activity, Moreau and Highway 61.
Open door, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Psychiatric/abnormal behavior/suicide attempt, La Porte.
Check the well-being, Gabouri.
Property damage, Basler Drive.
Fight, Basler Drive.
