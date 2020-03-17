The following arrests were reported by the Ste. Genevieve Police Department from February 7 to March 6:
Arrested Persons
A 42-year-old white male from Ste. Genevieve was arrested on February 9 for domestic assault.
A 17-year-old white male from Ste. Genevieve was arrested on February 10 for shoplifting.
A 34-year-old white female from Ste. Genevieve was arrested on February 10 for driving while suspended.
A 24-year-old white female from Ste. Genevieve County was arrested on February 14 for driving while revoked.
A 26-year-old white male from Ste. Genevieve was arrested on February 16 for domestic assault.
Autumn R. Thebeau, a 21-year-old white female from Ste. Genevieve, was arrested on February 19 on outstanding warrants from Ste. Genevieve County.
A 34-year-old white female from Ste. Genevieve was arrested on February 19 for driving while suspended.
Raymond L. Cooper, a 42-year-old white male from Ste. Genevieve, was arrested on February 23 on outstanding warrants out of Perryville.
Kimberly J. Farmer, a 39-year-old white female from Bloomsdale, was arrested on February 27 on outstanding warrants out of Camden County.
Clinton J. Figge, a 38-year-old white male from Ste. Genevieve, was arrested on February 28 on outstanding warrants out of Jefferson County.
Jennifer L. Jackson, a 37-year-old white female from Ste. Genevieve, was arrested on February 28 on outstanding warrants out of Arnold.
A 37-year-old white male from San Jose, Illinois, was arrested on February 29 for domestic assault and assault.
Tylyn E. Morlang, a 25-year-old white male from Independence, Missouri, was arrested on February 29 on outstanding warrants out of Blue Springs, Missouri.
A 19-year-old white female from Ste. Genevieve was arrested on March 4 for assault.
Roxanne T. Williams, a 43-year-old white female from Ste. Genevieve, was arrested on March 5 on outstanding warrants out of Ste. Genevieve, Perryville and Ste. Genevieve counties.
The following are calls for service for the Ste. Genevieve Police Department for February 7 through March 6:
February 7
Dumpster fire, Plaza Drive.
Traffic stop, Market and Washington streets.
Traffic stop, Ste. Genevieve Drive near First Bank.
Traffic stop, Ace Hardware lot.
Suspicious person/vehicle, Second Street.
Theft.
Fugitive arrest, Weiler Street.
February 8
Missing juvenile, Basler Drive.
Animal call, Progress Parkway.
Suspicious person/vehicle, Robinwood Drive.
Domestic disturbance, La Porte.
Harassment, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Fugitive arrest, Basler Drive.
Alarm burglary, Plaza Drive.
Traffic stop, Rozier.
Alarm burglary, Trautman Industrial Court.
February 9
Suspicious person/vehicle, Marina Avenue.
Traffic stop, Progress Parkway and Route M.
Child custody, Marian Drive.
Miscellaneous.
Traffic stop, Progress Parkway.
Traffic stop, Fourth Street and Linn Drive.
Escort, Merchant Street.
Suspicious package/item, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Pick up, St. Jude Drive.
Domestic disturbance, St. Jude Drive.
Traffic stop, Ste. Gevenieve Drive at Point bar.
Suspicious person/vehicle, Main and Wehner.
February 10
Abandoned or open 911 call, Fourth Street.
Traffic stop, Highway 32 and Triangle Drive.
Abandoned or open 911 call, Progress Parkway.
Traffic stop, car wash on Center Drive.
Traffic stop, Fourth and Jefferson streets.
Escort, Seraphin.
Check the well-being, Basler Drive.
Theft, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Miscellaneous.
Investigation, Park Drive.
Pick up, Rozier.
Missing adult, Basler Drive.
Extra patrol, Fourth Street.
Miscellaneous.
February 11
Psychiatric/abnormal behavior/suicide attempt, Progress Parkway.
Abandoned or open 911 call, Rozier.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous.
Investigation, Washington Street.
Traffic stop, Fifth and Jefferson.
Miscellaneous.
Psychiatric/abnormal behavior/suicide attempt, St. Jude Drive.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous.
Traffic stop, Rozier and Progress Parkway.
Miscellaneous, Save A Lot Drive.
Suspicious person/vehicle, Ste. Gemme Drive.
February 12
Unconscious, Kiefer.
Investigation, Third Street.
Found property, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Miscellaneous.
Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, Seraphin.
Medical alarm sounding, Oak Drive.
February 13
Allergies/reactions/envenomation/stings/bites, Hillside Lane.
Animal call, Linn Drive.
Traffic stop, Highway 61 at Cafe Genevieve.
Traffic stop, Main and Jefferson.
Traffic stop, St. Mary’s Road and Highway 61.
Property damage, Seraphin.
Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Investigation, Biltmore Street.
Information only.
Investigation, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, Hillside Lane.
Found property, Brooks Drive.
Property damage, Walnut Drive.
Traffic stop, Pointe Basse Drive and Rozier.
Traffic stop, Center and Circle drives.
Miscellaneous.
February 14
Traffic stop, Third and Gabouri.
Traffic stop, Gerard and Fourth Street.
Miscellaneous, Basler Drive.
Psychiatric/abnormal behavior/suicide attempt, Fourth Street and Washington.
Breathing problems, Parkwood Drive.
Abandoned or open 911 call, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Miscellaneous, Fourth Street.
Miscellaneous, Fourth Street.
Fraud, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Suspicious person/vehicle, St. Mary’s Road and Seraphin.
Investigation, Washington.
Traffic stop, Main Street and Washington.
Traffic stop, Highway 32 at Dollar General parking lot.
February 15
Traffic stop, Highway 32 at Save A Lot.
Miscellaneous, Weiler.
Theft, Weiler.
Traffic stop, Fourth and Cedar.
Disturbance, Wilder.
Animal call, Highway 61 south of the city.
Traffic stop, Blaine at Highway 61.
Miscellaneous.
Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, Highway 32.
Traffic stop, Highway 61 at Highway 32.
Disturbance, Fourth Street and Seraphin.
Suspicious person/vehicle.
February 16
Disturbance, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Fugitive arrest, Ridgeway.
Suspicious person/vehicle, White Sands Road.
Investigation, Basler Drive.
Miscellaneous.
Traffic stop, Highway 32.
Traffic stop, Fourth and Gabouri streets.
Assist for police, Marina de Gabouri.
Breathing problems, Progress Parkway.
Abandoned or open 911 call, Jefferson Street.
Psychiatric/abnormal behavior/suicide attempt, Progress Parkway.
Miscellaneous.
Alarm burglary, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Investigation, Weiler.
Psychiatric/abnormal behavior/suicide attempt, Progress Parkway.
Disturbance, Basler Drive.
February 17
Traffic stop, Highway 61 at Mississippi Lime.
Traffic stop, Highway 61 at Mississippi Lime.
Miscellaneous.
Suspicious person/vehicle, Warrior Pass.
Motorist assist, Highway 61 at Highway 32.
Motorist assist, Fourth Street at Merchant Street.
Miscellaneous.
February 18
Traffic stop, Riverview.
Traffic stop, Merchant and Main.
Suspicious person/vehicle, Fourth Street.
Information only, Parkwood Drive.
Theft, Fourth Street.
Unconscious, Third Street.
Information, Market Street.
Traffic stop, Highway 32 and Progress Parkway.
Traffic stop, Highway 61 at Triangle Inn.
Abandoned or open 911 call, Lahaye.
February 19
Commercial fire, St. Mary’s Road.
Abandoned or open 911 call, St. Gemme Drive.
Traffic stop, Deb Says Sew lot.
Traffic stop, Main and Market streets.
Miscellaneous.
Traffic stop, Rozier and Center.
Disturbance, Basler Drive.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous.
Escort.
February 20
Traffic stop, Portis and Center.
Miscellaneous.
Found property, Rozier.
Traffic stop, Ste. Genevieve Drive at Portis.
Miscellaneous.
Information, Fifth Street.
Assist DFS, Basler Drive.
Assist DFS, Washington Street.
Investigation, Crestview Drive.
February 21
Traffic stop, Washington and Third streets.
Check the well-being, Basler Drive.
Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, Moreau.
Motor vehicle accident, non-injuy, Moreau.
Alarm burglary, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Alarm burglary, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, Highway 32.
Suspicious person/vehicle, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Animal call, Lahaye.
Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, Fourth and Seraphin.
Investigation, Grass Street.
Traffic stop, BP parking lot.
February 22
Traffic stop, Ste. Genevieve Drive and Highway 61.
Motorist assist, Highway 61 and Highway 32.
Escort, Center Drive.
Escort, Center Drive.
Traffic stop, Highway 32 at Oberle Meats.
Traffic stop, Highway 61 at Triangle.
February 23
Abandoned or open 911 call, Jefferson.
Check the well-being, Donze Street.
Burglary, Moreau.
Overdose/poisoning (ingestion), Lahaye ste genevieve city
Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, Highway 32.
Traffic stop, Lahaye and La Porte.
Check the well-being, Marian Drive.
Unconscious, Highway 32.
Traffic stop, Highway 61 at Triangle Drive.
February 24
Suspicious person/vehicle, Robinwood Drive.
Check the well-being, Highway 32.
Disturbance, Donze Street.
Investigation, Progress Parkway.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous.
Information, Pine Drive.
Motor vehicle accident, unknown injury, Highway 32.
Try to contact.
Missing adult.
February 25
Traffic stop, Al’s Auto Body.
Theft, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Miscellaneous, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Disturbance, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Traffic stop, Route M just outside city.
Hemorrhage/lacerations, Tenth Street.
Traffic stop, Highway 61 at Weiler.
Abandoned or open 911 call, Dragon Drive.
Investigation, Wilder.
Miscellaneous.
Trespassing, Ninth Street.
February 26
Traffic stop, Highway 32.
Traffic stop, Highway 32 at Progress Parkway.
Miscellaneous.
Traffic stop, Highway 32 at Industrial.
Road hazard, Center Drive at Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Check the well-being, Hope Drive.
Miscellaneous, Save A Lot Drive.
February 27
Disturbance, Ninth Street.
Traffic stop, Ste. Genevieve Drive at Subway.
Fraud, Basler Drive.
Traffic stop, Rozier at Clip Joint.
Traffic stop, Highway 32 at Triangle.
Suspicious person/vehicle, Weiler/Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Road hazard, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Animal call, Seraphin.
Traffic stop, Portis Street and Center.
Fugitive arrest, Brooks Drive.
Miscellaneous, Fourth Street.
Check the well-being, Seraphin.
Miscellaneous.
February 28
Disturbance, Highway 32.
Animal call, Virginia.
Assist DFS.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous.
Traffic stop, Rozier and Center.
Escort, Washington.
Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Investigation, Fourth Street.
Miscellaneous.
Psychiatric/abnormal behavior/suicide attempt, Park Drive.
Disturbance, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, Washington and Main.
Abandoned or open 911 call, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Trespassing, Ninth Street.
Miscellaneous.
February 29
Miscellaneous.
Traffic stop, Highway 32 and Highway 61.
Traffic stop, Casey’s.
Breathing problems, Seraphin.
Escort.
Animal call, Fifth Street.
Psychiatric/abnormal behavior/suicide attempt, Progress Parkway.
March 1
Abandoned or open 911 call, Market Street.
Miscellaneous.
Traffic stop, Weiler and Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Check the well-being, Parkwood Drive.
Disturbance, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Domestic disturbance, Hillside Drive.
Traffic stop, MFA Oil.
Investigation, Main Street.
Falls, Parkwood Drive.
CO alarm, Robinwood Drive.
Investigation, Little Rock and Riverview.
March 2
Suspicious person/vehicle, Main and Jefferson.
Traffic stop, Main and Merchant.
Disturbance, Basler Drive.
Lost or stolen license plate, Basler Drive.
Miscellaneous, St. Gemme Drive.
Abandoned or open 911 call, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Investigation, Academy Street.
Investigation, Robinwood Drive.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous.
March 3
Investigation, Seraphin.
Falls, Gegg Street.
Falls, Gegg Street.
Miscellaneous, Seraphin.
Theft, Weiler.
Traffic stop, Microtel.
Extra patrol, Highway 32.
Traffic stop, Progress Parkway and Highway 32.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous.
Investigation, Cherry Drive.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous, Save A Lot Drive.
Suspicious person/vehicle, Progress Parkway.
Miscellaneous, Basler Drive.
Traffic stop, Ste. Genevieve Drive at Auto Zone.
Suspicious person/vehicle, Radio Shack on Ste. Genevieve Drive.
March 4
Domestic disturbance, Seraphin.
Miscellaneous.
Investigation, Linn Drive and Scott.
Abandoned or open 911 call, Highway 32.
Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Traffic stop, Highway 61 at Parkwood.
Miscellaneous.
Escort, Center Drive.
Escort, Center Drive.
Found property, Third Street.
Assist for police, Ste. Genevieve Drive.
Falls, Gegg Street.
Investigation, Ste. Genevieve Juvenile Office.
March 5
Miscellaneous.
Check the well-being, Lahaye.
Alarm burglary, Hillside Lane.
Miscellaneous.
Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, Main and Gabouri.
Cardiac or respiratory arrest/death, Progress Parkway.
Miscellaneous.
March 6
Traffic stop, Progress Parkway and Route M.
Traffic stop, Progress Parkway and Riverview.
Traffic stop, Fourth and Merchant.
Miscellaneous.
Unconscious, Merchant.
Escort, Seraphin.
Miscellaneous.
Missing adult.
Miscellaneous.
Miscellaneous.
Escort, Center Drive.
Miscellaneous.
Escort, Center Drive.
Suspicious person/vehicle, Save A Lot Drive.
