David V. Wibbenmeyer of Ste. Genevieve suffered serious injuries on June 30 in a motorcycle accident on Route C in Ste. Genevieve County, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol website.
Wibbenmeyer was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson FXDC northbound south of Lawrenceton Cut-Off Road at around 4:15 p.m. when the accident took place.
The motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned onto its left side. Wibbenmeyer was ejected from the motorcycle, which came to rest on its left side.
He was wearing a safety device, according to the report,
Wibbenmeyer was taken by Air Evac to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
(Information from the Missouri State Highway Patrol website.)
