Jeremy M. Herwig of Ste. Genevieve suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 in Callaway County last week, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The accident occured around 8:58 a.m. on March 11 at mile marker 160.
Herwig, 36, was driving a 2011 Toyota Corolla westbound when the vehicle traveled into the right lane and struck a 2015 Freightliner Coronado being driven westbound by Elbert B, Burden, 50, of Paducah, Kentucky. The Toyota then crashed through the median cables and began traveling westbound in the eastbound landes before striking a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia head-on.
Herwig suffered minor injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia.
The driver of the Freightliner Cascadia, Sekiya K. Smith, 33, of Maxton, North Carolina, suffered minor injuries, while a passenger in the vehicle, Jularika M. Jackson, 27, of Rome, Georgia, suffered moderate injuries. They both were taken to University Hospital in Columbia.
Herwig, Burden and Smith were wearing seat belts, while Jackson was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
(Information from a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol website.)
