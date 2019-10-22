The following are incident reports from the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office for October 5 to October 11:
Arrested person, 11; alarm activation, 2; animal control, 9; assault, 1; assist other agency, 4; burglary, 1; careless and imprudent, 2; check the well-being, 5; disturbance, 6; domestic violence, 1; hang-up call (911), 5; missing juvenile, 1; missing persons, 2; motorist assist, 5; motor vehicle accident, 9; property damage, 1; shots fired, 2; suspicious person/situation, 9; theft, 3; traffic hazard, 2; trespassing, 2.
Arrested Persons
Melissa Ann Wallis, white female, DOB: 10/26/1979, of Fenton was arrested on a warrant through Jefferson County on the charge of no lights—horse drawn. Bond was set at $249.50 cash only.
Erick Daniel Chudy, white male, DOB: 5/27/1992 of Ste. Genevieve was arrested on the following warrants: failure-to-appear warrant through Dent County on the original charge of assault—fourth degree (bond was set at $6,000.00 cash or surety); probation/parole violation warrant (no bond allowed).
Jerimiah Michael Tice, white male, DOB: 03/03/1999, of De Soto was arrested on a Jefferson County warrant on the charge of moving traffic violation. Bond was set at $220.00 cash only.
Tyler Kurtis Bien, white male, DOB: 8/21/1984. of Dexter was arrested on a failure-to-appear warrant through Ste. Genevieve County on the original charge of non-Support. Bond was set at $500.00 cash only.
Eric James Middendorf, white male, DOB: 3/03/1998 of Bonne Terre was arrested on a failure-to-appear warrant through St. Francois County on the original charge of possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $250.00 cash only.
Taylor Ashley Kramer, white female, DOB: 5/13/1995, of Barnhart was arrested on a warrant through Desloge Police Department on the charge of shoplifting. Bond was set at $500.00 cash or surety.
Joseph Sebastian Iahn, white male, DOB: 7/17/1979 of Farmington was arrested on the following warrants: probation/parole violation warrant (no bond allowed); warrant through Ste. Genevieve County on the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm (bond was set at $5,000.00 cash or surety).
Daniel Lee Quaca Jr., white male, DOB: 1/15/1968, of Ste. Genevieve was arrested on a warrant through Ste. Genevieve County on the following charges: two counts of sexual misconduct involving a child; sexual misconduct in the first degree (bond was set at $20,000.00 cash or surety).
October 5
Deputies were called to mile marker 143 on Interstate 55 for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the area of Highway 32 near old Botkin Lumber for a motorist assist.
Deputies were called to the 24000 block of Route WW for animal control.
Deputies were called to the 19000 block of Route EE to assist a person at this location.
Deputies were called to the 11000 block of Twin Lake Drive for a missing juvenile.
Deputies were called to the 11000 block of Camp Butterfly Lane for a 911 hang-up call.
Deputies were called to the 21000 block of Dorlac Lane to assist a person at this location.
Deputies were called to the 700 block of Highway 61 to assist EMS with a person at this location due to an assault.
Deputies were called to the area of Route F and Route AA for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the 10000 block of Route Y for a 911 hang-up call.
Deputies were called to the 9000 block of Highway 32 for a disturbance.
October 6
Deputies were called to the 700 block of Highway 61 for a missing person.
Deputies were called to mile marker 155 on I-55 to assist another agency.
Deputies were called to the 12000 block of Village Drive for a suspicious person.
Deputies were called to the 5000 block of Valley View Road for harassment.
Deputies were called to the 8000 block of Enterprise Road for theft.
Deputies were called to the 20000 block of Dorlac Lane for shots fired.
Deputies were called to the area of the old Ozora hotel for a suspicious vehicle.
Deputies were called to the 13000 block of Klein Road to assist a person at this location.
Deputies were called to the 11000 block of Misplay Road for a domestic disturbance.
October 7
Deputies were called to the area of Enterprise Road and Route Y for a motorist assist.
Deputies were called to the 6000 block of Ginny Lane for a theft.
Deputies were called to the 11000 block of Misplay Road for a disturbance.
Deputies were called to the 19000 block of Gore Road for a disturbance.
Deputies were called to the 18000 block of Highway 32 for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the 21000 block of Route N for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to mile marker 162 on I-55 for a careless driver.
Deputies were called to the area of I-55 and Highway 32 for a motorist assist.
Deputies were called to the 10000 block of Kimmel Lake Road for a 911 hang-up call.
Deputies were called to the 19000 block of Route EE for a missing person.
Deputies were called to the 19000 block of Gore Road for a disturbance.
Deputies were called to mile marker 152 on I-55 to assist another agency.
October 8
Deputies were called to the 16000 block of Laura Lane for a disturbance.
Deputies were called to the 24000 block of Tucker Road for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the 8000 block of Ridgewood Drive for an alarm.
Deputies were called to the 12000 block of Village Drive for a burglary.
Deputies were called to the 25000 block of Coffman Road for a suspicious person.
Deputies were called to the 17000 block of Highway 61 to check the well-being.
Deputies were called to the 21000 block of Highway 32 to assist a person at this facility.
Deputies were called to the 17000 block of Route EE to assist EMS with a person at this location.
Deputies were called to the 8000 block of Enterprise Road for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the 18000 block of Highway 32 for a suspicious person.
Deputies were called to the area of Highway 32 near the EMS building for a motorist assist.
Deputies were called to the area of Route C by the cell tower for a suspicious person.
Deputies were called of the 5000 block of Nicklaus Park for a disturbance.
Deputies were called to the area of Genevieve Church Road and Route EE for a motor vehicle accident.
October 9
Deputies were called to mile marker 162 for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the 8000 block of Mohican to check the well-being.
Deputies were called to the 19000 block of Straughn Court for an alarm.
Deputies were called to the 14000 block of Quail Run Drive for a theft.
Deputies were called to the 4000 block of Route C for a suspicious person.
Deputies were called to the 800 block of Mulberry in St. Mary for trespassing.
Deputies were called to the 10000 block of Route Y to check the well-being.
October 10
Deputies were called to the area of Highway 32 and Trogden Road for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the area of Route CC and Route B for a suspicious vehicle.
Deputies were called to the 19000 block of Turley Mill Road for a suspicious vehicle.
Deputies were called to the 11000 block of Billings Road for animal control.
Deputies were called to the 1000 block of Hager Road to assist a person at this location.
Deputies were called to mile marker 141 on I-55 for animal control.
Deputies were called to the 9000 block of Route C for a suspicious vehicle.
Deputies were called to the area of Route C and Lawrenceton Cut Off for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to mile marker 151 on I-55 for a road hazard.
Deputies were called to mile marker 143 on I-55 for a motor vehicle accident.
October 11
Deputies were called to mile marker 149 on I-55 for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the area of Route N for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the 20 block of Clement Road for a 911 hang-up call.
Deputies were called to the 17000 block of New Bremen Road to assist a person at this location.
Deputies were called to the 8000 block of Enterprise Road for a careless driver.
Deputies were called to the area of Route Y and Lawrenceton for a road hazard.
Deputies were called to the 200 block of Mill Hill Road for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the 200 block of Plaza Drive for fraud.
Deputies were called to the area of Highway 61 and Route Z for animal control.
Deputies were called to the 300 block of Fifth Street in St. Mary to assist another agency.
Deputies were called to the area of Route Z and Nokk Drive for a motorist assist.
Deputies were called to the 100 block of Basler Drive for animal control.
Deputies were called to the area of St. Jude Drive for animal control.
Deputies were called to the area of Route C and Sprott Road to check the well-being.
Deputies were called to the 300 block of Fifth Street in St. Mary for property damage.
Deputies were called to the area of Highway 32 and Zell Road for a 911 hang-up call.
Deputies were called to the area of Brown Road and Highway 32 for shots fired.
Deputies were called to the 19000 block of Sikes Road for trespassing.
Deputies were called to the 12000 block of Route Y for a fire alarm.
Deputies were called to the 2000 block of Cynthia Court for an alarm.
This is a partial listing of activity investigated by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office. Except for arrests this report does not reflect actions initiated by our personnel, rather calls for service only. Also, a criminal charge is merely an allegation and the defendant is, of course, presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law. Some cases are currently under investigation; any citizen with additional information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office with any information you may have. Again, each and every suspect is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. We appreciate all support received from the public. Any questions about this press release should be addressed to Sheriff Gary J. Stolzer, major Jason O. Schott, chief deputy, or lieutenant Toby Brewer at 573-883-5820.
