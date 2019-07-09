The following are incident reports from the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office for June 22 to June 28:
Arrested person, 12; alarm activation, 4; animal control, 9; assault, 1; assist other agency, 2; careless and imprudent, 3; check the well-being, 7; disturbance, 2; domestic violence, 2; hang-up call (911), 2; motorist assist, 11; motor vehicle accident, 13; peace disturbance, 1; property damage, 2; suspicious person/situation, 21; theft, 4; traffic hazard, 8; trespassing, 1.
Arrested Persons
Robert Luin Yates, white male, DOB: 5/27/1983, of Arnold was arrested on a failure-to-appear warrant through Ste. Genevieve County on the following original charges: DWI, BAC, possession of marijuana, owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, driver/front-seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Bond was set at $500.00 cash only.
Ryan Joshua Horn, white male, DOB: 9/12/1989 of Bloomsdale was arrested on a warrant through St. Charles County on the charge of driving while revoked. Bond was set at $250.00 cash only.
Gregory Lee Branson, white male, DOB: 3/22/1968, of Texarkana, Texas, was arrested on a failure-to-appear warrant through Ste. Genevieve County on the following original charges: driving while revoked/suspended—first offense; exceeded posted speed limit (by 11 to 15 mph), driver/front-seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Bond was set at $400.00 cash only.
Brouk Christine Jansen, white female, DOB: 5/07/1981, of Perryville was arrested on a probation violation warrant on the original charge of Class E felony non-support. No bond allowed.
Edward Ollie Tucker Jr., white male, DOB: 8/20/1965 of Ste. Genevieve was arrested on a failure-to-appear warrant through St. Louis County on the original charge of dangerous drugs. Bond was set at $5,000.00 cash or surety.
Steven Cody Ueltzen, white male, DOB: 3/27/1983, of Festus was arrested on a failure-to-appear warrant through Ste. Genevieve County on the following original charges of Class E felony driving while revoked/suspended and failure to display plates. Bond was set at $2,500.00 surety.
Christopher Michael Wolk, white male, DOB: 12/01/1975, of Patton, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant through Ste. Genevieve County on the charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked. Bond was set at $25,000.00 cash or surety. No 10 percent allowed.
June 22
Deputies were called to the 13000 block of Highway 32 for a disturbance.
Deputies were called to the 6000 block of Highway 32 for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the area of Laura Court for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the area of the parking lot at Kays Sports Grill for a motorist assist.
Deputies were called to the area of Roth Cemetary Road and Route N for a motorist assist.
Deputies were called to mile marker 147 on Interstate 55 for a careless driver.
Deputies were called to mile marker 155 on I-55 to assist another agency.
Deputies were called to the area of Highway 61 and New Bourbon Road for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the area of Turley School Road and Route JJ for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the area of Route EE and Genevieve Church Road for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the 600 block of Ste. Genevieve Drive for a domestic disturbance.
Deputies were called to the 19000 block of Molasses Hollow Road for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the area of Straughn Road and Frye Road for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the 21000 block of Route B for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the area of Creek Road and Sugar Bottom Road for a motor vehicle accident.
June 23
Deputies were called to the 7000 block of Route C to check the well-being.
Deputies were called to mile marker 163 on I-55 to check the well-being.
Deputies were called to the 8000 block of Enterprise Road for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the 10000 block of Route OO for theft.
Deputies were called to the area of Highway 32 and Joggerst Road for a motorist assist.
Deputies were called to mile marker 146 on I-55 for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the area of Route C and Lawrenceton Cut Off for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the 24000 block of Route Z to check the well-being.
Deputies were called to the 3000 block of Highway 61 for an alarm.
Deputies were called to mile marker 148 on I-55 for a motorist assist.
Deputies were called to the area of I-55 and Highway 32 for a motorist assist.
Deputies were called to the 15000 block of Route M for a motorist assist.
Deputies were called to the 16000 block of Brendon Drive for a disturbance.
June 24
Deputies were called to the area of Turkey Hollow Lane and Route C for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the 14000 block of Twin Oak Lane for a 911 hang-up call.
Deputies were called to the area of Route D and Salem Fields for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the 24000 block of Route NN for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the 11000 block of Route C for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the area of Route C and Highway 32 for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the 11000 block of Route C for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the 3000 block of Highway 61 for a theft.
Deputies were called to the 700 block of Parkwood Drive for animal control.
Deputies were called to the area of Roth Cemetery Road and Route N for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the area of Highway 32 and Friedman Road for a careless driver.
Deputies were called to the 18000 block of Route D for suspicious activity.
June 25
Deputies were called to the 8000 block of Enterprise Road to check the well-being.
Deputies were called to the 12000 block of Village Drive for a domestic disturbance.
Deputies were called to the 7000 block of Genevieve Church Road to assist EMS with a person at this location.
Deputies were called to the area of Route J and I-55 for a road hazard.
Deputies were called to the area of Roth Cemetery Road and Route N for a motorist assist.
Deputies were called to the 13000 block of Highway 32 for an alarm.
Deputies were called to the area of Highway 32 and Beach Lane for suspicious activity.
June 26
Deputies were called to the area of Route EE and Sprott Road for animal control.
Deputies were called to the area of Route EE and McCord Road for animal control.
Deputies were called to the 14000 block of Highway 61 for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the 18000 block of Staffen Road for animal control.
Deputies were called to the area of Route B and Route P for a road hazard.
Deputies were called to the 11000 block of Route M to assist EMS with a person at this location.
Deputies were called to the 12000 block of Tall Pine Drive to assist another agency.
Deputies were called to the 10000 block of Highway 61 for an alarm.
Deputies were called to mile marker 156 on I-55 for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the 24000 block of Highway 61 for animal control.
Deputies were called to the 21000 block of Highway 32 for theft.
Deputies were called to the area of Route HH and Route D for a road hazard.
Deputies were called to the 5000 block of Valley View Road to check the well-being.
Deputies were called to the 19000 block of Straughn Court for an alarm.
Deputies were called to the area of Mill Creek Road and Route B for a road hazard.
Deputies were called to the area of Highway 32 and Gisi Road to assist EMS with a person at his location.
Deputies were called to the area of Bader Lane to check the well-being.
Deputies were called to the area of Highway 32 and Route A for suspicious activity.
June 27
Deputies were called to the 17000 block of New Bremen Road to check the well-being.
Deputies were called to the 17000 block of New Bremen Road to assist a person at this location.
Deputies were called to the area of Hart Pinkston Road for a road hazard.
Deputies were called to mile marker 153 on I-55 for a motorist assist.
Deputies were called to the area of I-55 and Route Y for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to mile marker 156 on I-55 for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the 19000 block of Route EE for an assault.
Deputies were called to the area of Plaza Drive for animal control.
Deputies were called to mile marker 152 on I-55 for a motorist assist.
Deputies were called to mile marker 151 on I-55 for a road hazard.
Deputies were called to the 10000 block of Valley View Court for a 911 hang-up call.
Deputies were called to mile marker 155 on I-55 for animal control.
Deputies were called to the area of Valley View Road and Three Oaks Lane for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to mile marker 155 on I-55 for a road hazard.
June 28
Deputies were called to the 8000 block of Enterprise Road for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the 19000 block of Walnut Creek Road for fraud.
Deputies were called to the 11000 block of Route F for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the area of Route C and Saw Mill Road for animal control.
Deputies were called to the area of Route Y and Enterprise Road for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to mile marker 151 on I-55 for a road hazard.
Deputies were called to the 22000 block of Saline Creek Road for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the area of Route F and McDaniel Road for a careless driver.
Deputies were called to mile marker 155 on I-55 for a motorist assist.
Deputies were called to the 1000 block of Route B for trespassing.
Deputies were called to the 1000 block of Hager Road for a peace disturbance.
This is a partial listing of activity investigated by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office. Except for arrests this report does not reflect actions initiated by our personnel, rather calls for service only. Also, a criminal charge is merely an allegation and the defendant is, of course, presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law. Some cases are currently under investigation; any citizen with additional information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office with any information you may have. Again, each and every suspect is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. We appreciate all support received from the public. Any questions about this press release should be addressed to Sheriff Gary J. Stolzer, major Jason O. Schott, chief deputy, or lieutenant Toby Brewer at 573-883-5820.
