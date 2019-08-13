The following are incident reports from the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office for July 27 to August 2:
Arrested person, 12; alarm activation, 6; animal control, 6; assist other agency, 4; burglary, 1; careless and imprudent, 5; check the well-being, 14; disturbance, 5; domestic violence, 2; harassment, 5; motorist assist, 5; motor vehicle accident, 8; peace disturbance, 1; property damage, 2; suspicious person/situation, 14; theft, 8; traffic hazard, 1; vandalism, 1; vehicle fire, 2.
Arrested Persons
Brandon Colt Jarvis, white male, DOB: 5/24/1986, of Belgrade, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant through Desloge Police Department on the charge of trespassing—first. Bond was set at $888.50 cash or surety.
Thomas Christopher Lang, white male, DOB: 8/01/1985, of Imperial was arrested on a Failure to Appear warrant through Ste. Genevieve County on the original charge of Class D felony driving while revoked. Bond was set at $25,000.00 with no 10 percent allowed. Cash or surety.
Anthony E. Whiteaker, white male, DOB: 3/31/1978, of Arnold was arrested on the following warrants: warrant through Jefferson County on the charge of driving While suspended/revoked (bond was set at $2,000.00 surety); warrant through Arnold Police Department on the charge of driving while suspended (bond was set at $150.00 cash only).
Lexus Latsha Robinson, black female, DOB: 12/29/1993, of St. Louis was arrested on a warrant through Ste. Genevieve County on the following charges: Class D felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana; possession of marijuana; operating vehicle on highway without a valid license—first offense. Bond was set at $2,500.00 surety with 10 percent authorized.
Jon David Colclasure Jr., white male, DOB: 2/12/1979, of Farmington was arrested on a failure-to-appear warrant through Butler County on the original charge of Ppossession of marijuana — 11 to 35 grams. Bond was set at $1,000.00 cash or surety.
Chritiana Lynn Shrader, white female, DOB: 11/03/1970 of Cedar Hill was arrested on a warrant through Cedar Hill Police Department on the charge of expired vehicle license. Bond was set at $95.50 cash only.
Jason J. Ingram, black male, DOB: 11/05/1976, of Florissant was arrested on a warrant through Ste. Genevieve County on the following charges: unlawful use of a weapon; operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. Bond was set at $10,000.00 cash or surety.
July 27
Deputies were called to mile marker 161 on Interstate 55 to assist another agency.
Deputies were called to the 600 block of Klein Street for a disturbance.
Deputies were called to the 27000 block of Holmes Road for animal control.
Deputies were called to the 13000 block of Kitt Park Drive for a domestic disturbance.
Deputies were called to the 5000 block of Feldweg for animal control.
Deputies were called to the 21000 block of Highway 32 to check the well-being.
July 28
Deputies were called to the 700 block of Highway 61 for a fight.
Deputies were called to the area of Marion Drive for a disturbance.
Deputies were called to the 7000 block of Route DD for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to mile marker 148 on I-55 to assist another agency.
Deputies were called to the 10000 block of Route C for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the 22000 block of White Sands Road for a theft.
Deputies were called to the 600 block of Kiefer Street for a domestic disturbance.
Deputies were called to the area of Route M and Eisenbeis Bottom Road for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the area of Schweiss Drive and Highway 32 to check the well-being.
Deputies were called to the 8000 block of French Village Road for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the 13000 block of Kitt Park Drive for a theft.
Deputies were called to mile marker 151 on I-55 for a motorist assist.
Deputies were called to mile marker 150 on I-55 for a motorist assist.
Deputies were called to the area of Hawn Park Road for a motorist assist.
Deputies were called to the area of Route DD and I-55 for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to mile marker 162 on I-55 for a motorist assist.
Deputies were called to the area of Highway 32 and Lake Genevieve Drive for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to mile marker 153 on I-55 for a motorist assist.
Deputies were called to mile marker 142 on I-55 for a vehicle fire.
Deputies were called to the area of I-55 and Route DD for suspicious activity.
July 29
Deputies were called to the 13000 block of Highway 32 for an alarm.
Deputies were called to the 90 block of Mill Hill Road for vandalism.
Deputies were called to the area of Highway 32 and Progress Parkway for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the 13000 block of Highway 32 to check the well-being.
Deputies were called to the 100 block of North Second Street for animal control.
Deputies were called to the 19000 block of Route EE to assist a person at this location.
Deputies were called to the 600 block of Kiefer Street for a disturbance.
Deputies were called to the 19000 block of Route EE to assist EMS with a person at this location.
Deputies were called to mile marker 145 on I-55 for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the 3000 block of Highway 61 for an alarm.
Deputies were called to mile marker 156 on I-55 for a careless driver.
Deputies were called to the area of Highway 61 and Bueller for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the area of the Marina Avenue for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the 19000 block of Route EE to assist EMS with a person at this location.
July 30
Deputies were called to the 12000 block of Avon Road to check the well-being.
Deputies were called to the 19000 block of Route EE to assist EMS with a person at this location.
Deputies were called to the area of Hillside Lane for a burglary.
Deputies were called to mile marker 162 on I-55 to check the well-being.
Deputies were called to mile marker 160 on I-55 to check the well-being.
Deputies were called to the 8000 block of Enterprise Road for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the area of I-55 and Route Y for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the area of Highway 61 and Route J for a road hazard.
Deputies were called to the area of Pawnee Drive and Parrot Drive for a theft.
Deputies were called to the 5000 block of Meadowview Lane for an alarm.
Deputies were called to the 12000 block of Tall Pine Drive for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the area of Route F and Coffman Road to check the well-being.
July 31
Deputies were called to the area of South Drive and Route DD for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the area of Baders for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the area of Industrial River Road and Highway 61 for a vehicle fire.
Deputies were called to the area of North Eighth Street for animal control.
Deputies were called to the 3000 block of Highway 61 for an alarm.
Deputies were called to the 17000 block of New Bremen Road for property damage.
August 1
Deputies were called to the 12000 block of Village Drive for a disturbance.
Deputies were called to the area of Highway 61 and Village Drive to check the well-being.
Deputies were called to the area of Highway 61 and Molasses Hollow Road to check the well-being
Deputies were called to the area of Molasses Hollow Road and Highway 61 for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the 15000 block of Highway 61 for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the 17000 block of Highway 61 to check the well-being.
Deputies were called to the 6000 block of Highway 61 for an alarm.
Deputies were called to the 14000 block of Highway 32 for an alarm.
Deputies were called to the area of Highway 61 and Village Drive for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the 11000 block of Route A for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the 3000 block of Sherwood Court to assist EMS with a person at this location.
Deputies were called to mile marker 155 on I-55 to assist another agency.
August 2
Deputies were called to mile marker 147 on I-55 to check the well-being.
Deputies were called to mile marker 156 on I-55 for a careless driver.
Deputies were called to the 21000 block of Highway 32 for a disturbance.
Deputies were called to mile marker 165 on I-55 for a careless driver.
Deputies were called to the 9000 block of Sunset Drive for a theft.
Deputies were called to the 13000 block of Clement Road for a theft.
Deputies were called to the 17000 block of Route N for a careless driver.
Deputies were called to the 10000 block of Route Y for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the 21000 block of Dorlac Lane to check the well-being.
This is a partial listing of activity investigated by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office. Except for arrests this report does not reflect actions initiated by our personnel, rather calls for service only. Also, a criminal charge is merely an allegation and the defendant is, of course, presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law. Some cases are currently under investigation; any citizen with additional information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office with any information you may have. Again, each and every suspect is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. We appreciate all support received from the public. Any questions about this press release should be addressed to Sheriff Gary J. Stolzer, major Jason O. Schott, chief deputy, or lieutenant Toby Brewer at 573-883-5820.
