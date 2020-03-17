The following are incident reports from the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office for February 29 to March 6:
Arrested person, 16; alarm activation, 1; animal control, 11; assault, 1; assist other agency, 4; careless and imprudent, 2; check the well-being, 5; disturbance, 4; domestic violence, 2; fraud, 5; hang-up call (911), 2; motorist assist, 9; motor vehicle accident, 10; peace disturbance, 3; shots fired, 2; suspicious person/situation, 10; theft, 8; threats, 1; traffic hazard, 3; trespassing, 3; vehicle fire, 1.
Arrested Persons
Shanna Elizabeth Murdoch, white female, DOB: 11/04/1985, of Ste. Genevieve was arrested on a warrant though Jefferson County on the charge of driving while suspended. Bond was set at $500.00 cash only.
Angela Renee Mardini, white female, DOB: 12/27/1969, of Farmington was arrested on a failure-to-appear warrant through Farmington Police Department on the original charge of failure to show proof of insurance. Bond was set at $153.00 cash only.
Kyle Nicholas Patrick Reibe, white male, DOB: 9/21/1992, of French Village was arrested on a failure-to-appear warrant through Ste. Genevieve County on the original charges of operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit. Bond was set at $222.50.
Sabrina Caroline Thompson, white female, DOB: 10/21/1994, of Bloomsdale was arrested on a failure-to-appear warrant through Crystal City Police Department on the original charge of stealing under $500. Bond was set at $674.50 cash only.
Deborah Ann McClain, white female, DOB: 11/05/1969, of Park Hills was arrested on a warrant through Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of neglect of a child. Bond was set at $3,000.00 cash only.
Bryan A. Hunt, white male, DOB: 9/06/1996, of Ste. Genevieve was arrested on a warrant through Ste. Genevieve County on the charge of burglary—second degree. Bond was set at $2,500.00 cash or surety.
Brian Russell Smith, white male, DOB: 9/12/1982, of Pevely was arrested on a failure-to-appear warrant through Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Bond was set at $10,000.00 surety only.
Mason Lee Miller, white male, DOB: 12/28/1999, of Park Hills was arrested on a probation violation warrant on the original charge of child molestation—fourth degree. Bond was set at $200,000. No 10 percent allowed, surety is allowed.
Gregory Delane Drinkard, white male, DOB: 5/07/1973, of Arab, Alabama, was arrested on a warrant through Ste. Genevieve County on the following charges: three counts of Tampering with a motor vehicle—first degree, and receiving stolen property. Bond was set at $10,000.00 cash or surety; no 10 percent allowed.
February 29
Deputies were called to the 8000 block of South Drive to assist EMS with a person at this location.
Deputies were called to the 6000 block of Highway 61 for a disturbance.
Deputies were called to the 8000 block of Dungan Drive to assist EMS with a person at this location.
Deputies were called to the 10000 block of Blackberry Hills for trespassing.
Deputies were called to the area of Byrd Lane and Highway 32 for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the 19000 block of Route EE to assist EMS with a person at this location.
March 1
Deputies were called to the 700 block of Highway 61 to check the well-being.
Deputies were called to the 6000 block of Route Y to assist EMS with a person at this location.
Deputies were called to the 11000 block of Route M for animal control.
Deputies were called to the 10000 block of Kimmel Lake Road for an alarm.
Deputies were called to mile marker 153 on I-55 for a motorist assist.
Deputies were called to the 10000 block of Highway 61 for a 911 hang-up call.
Deputies were called to the 10 block of Hillside Drive for a domestic disturbance.
Deputies were called to the area of Highway 32 and Route C for a careless driver.
Deputies were called to the area of Bloom Road and Route F for a motorist assist.
March 2
Deputies were called to the area of Goldenrod Lane and Hematite Drive for a peace disturbance.
Deputies were called to the 17000 block of McCord Road for animal control.
Deputies were called to the 8000 block of South Drive to check the well-being.
Deputies were called to the area of McCord Road for animal control.
Deputies were called to the area of Route OO and Highway 61 for theft.
Deputies were called to the 200 block of Mill Hill Road to assist a person at this location.
Deputies were called to the 12000 block of Village Drive for a peace disturbance.
Deputies were called to the 12000 block of Village Drive for animal control.
Deputies were called to the 22000 block of Gordon Road for a road hazard.
Deputies were called to the 14000 block of Highway 32 for a theft.
Deputies were called to the 18000 block of Miller Switch Road for found property.
March 3
Deputies were called to the area of Route O and Highway 32 for animal control.
Deputies were called to the 8000 block of Lasata Lane for trespassing.
Deputies were called to mile marker 154 on I-55 for a road hazard.
Deputies were called to the 21000 block of KSGM Drive to assist another agency.
Deputies were called to the 200 block of Seraphin for animal control.
Deputies were called to the 18000 block of Miller Switch Road for a theft.
Deputies were called to the 5000 block of Singles Lane for trespassing.
Deputies were called to mile marker 156 on I-55 for a motorist assist.
March 4
Deputies were call to the 14000 block of Leroy Drive for a theft.
Deputies were called to the 18000 block of Miller Switch Road to assist another agency.
Deputies were called to the 5000 block of Terry Lee Drive for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the 18000 block of Miller Switch Road for a theft.
Deputies were called to the 19000 block of Route EE to assist a person at this location.
Deputies were called to the 20000 block of Kiefer Lane for a suspicious vehicle.
Deputies were called to the 200 block of Seraphin for a domestic disturbance.
March 5
Deputies were called to the 25000 block of New Bourbon Port Road for property damage.
Deputies were called to the 9000 block of Highway 61 for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the 12000 block of Highway 32 for a vehicle fire.
Deputies were called to mile marker 148 on I-55 for a motorist assist.
Deputies were called to the 19000 block of Minnith Road to assist EMS with a person at this location.
Deputies were called to the area of Little Rock Road and Matthews Drive to check the well-being.
Deputies were called to the area of one mile north of St. Mary for a road hazard.
Deputies were called to the 800 block of Ste. Genevieve Drive for an assault.
Deputies were called to the 16000 block of New Bremen Road to assist a person at this location.
March 6
Deputies were called to the 19000 block of Route EE to assist EMS with a fire alarm at this location.
Deputies were called to the area of Highway 61 and Cotton Woods Road for animal control.
Deputies were called to the area of Highway 32 and Route AA for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to mile marker 145 on I-55 for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the 10000 block of Highway 32 for a motorist assist.
Deputies were called to the area of Highway 61 and Route O for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the 13000 block of Lakewood Drive for a suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the 13000 block of Apache Point Drive for a disturbance.
Deputies were called to the 21000 block of Mill Creek Road for shots fired.
Deputies were called to the 10000 block of Highway 32 for a motorist assist.
Deputies were called to mile marker 154 on I-55 for a motorist assist.
Deputies were called to the 11000 block of Highway 32 to check the well-being.
This is a partial listing of activity investigated by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office. Except for arrests this report does not reflect actions initiated by our personnel, rather calls for service only. Also, a criminal charge is merely an allegation and the defendant is, of course, presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law. Some cases are currently under investigation; any citizen with additional information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office with any information you may have. Again, each and every suspect is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. We appreciate all support received from the public. Any questions about this press release should be addressed to Sheriff Gary J. Stolzer, major Jason O. Schott, chief deputy, or lieutenant Toby Brewer at 573-883-5820.
