The following are incident reports from the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office for August 24 to August 30:
Arrested person, 10; alarm activation, 5; animal control, 3; assault, 1; assist other agency, 4; burglary, 1; careless and imprudent, 2; check the well-being, 12; disturbance, 4; hang-up call (911), 2; motorist assist, 6; motor vehicle accident, 11; property damage, 1; suspicious person/situation, 21; theft, 4; traffic hazard, 6; trespassing, 2.
Arrested Persons
Billy Ray Coomer, white male, DOB: 6/16/1976, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Warrant through Stoddard County on the charge of domestic assault—second degree. Bond was set at $15,000.00 cash only.
Mark Edward Hoff, white male, DOB: 3/03/1973, of Festus was arrested on the following warrants: warrant through Jefferson County on the charge of resisting arrest (bond was set at $250.00 cash only); warrant through Jefferson County on the charge of permit dog bite attack (bond was set at $200.00 cash only).
Bill Ray Evans, white male, DOB: 2/14/1971 of Perryville was arrested on the following warrants: failure-to-appear warrant through Ste. Genevieve Police Department on the charge of possession of marijuana (bond was set at $275.50 cash only); failure-to-appear warrant through Ste. Genevieve Police Department on the charge of narcotic equipment. Bond was set at $175.50 cash only.
Susan Lynn Adams, white female, DOB: 5/08/1964, of Farmington was arrested on a warrant through Ste. Genevieve County on the following charges: delivery of a controlled substance at a county jail without a prescription; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia—prior drug offense. Bond was set at $5,000.00 cash or surety.
August 24
Deputies were called to the area of Highway 32 and Genevieve Church Road for a motorist assist.
Deputies were called to the area of Interstate 55 and Route Y for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the 19000 block of Fields Road to assist EMS with a situation at this location.
Deputies were called to the area of the Establishment Creek for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the 9000 block of Highway 32 for a disturbance.
Deputies were called to the 26000 block of Capital Hill Road for a burglary.
Deputies were called to the area of Highway 61 and Route OO for a careless driver.
Deputies were called to the 12000 block of Village Drive for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to mile marker 156 on I-55 for a careless driver.
Deputies were called to the area of Highway 32 and Dorlac Road to check the well-being.
Deputies were called to the 12000 block of Avon Road for a suspicious person.
August 25
Deputies were called to the 22000 block of Dorlac Lane for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the 200 block of Highway 61 for a motorist assist.
Deputies were called to the area of Enterprise Road for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the area of Route EE and Sprott Road for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the 19000 block of Route P for animal control.
Deputies were called to mile marker 141 on I-55 for a road hazard.
Deputies were called to mile marker 152 on I-55 for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the area of Aubuchon Drive and French Village Road for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the 8000 block of Highway 32 to assist a person at this location.
Deputies were called to the area of Weingarten Church for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the 6000 block of Magnolia Hollow Drive for trespassing.
Deputies were called to the area of Highway 61 and Route Y for a road hazard.
Deputies were called to the 22000 block of Route P for a 911 hang-up call.
August 26
Deputies were called to the 4000 block of Highway 61 for a disturbance.
Deputies were called to the area of Highway 61 and Buehler Road for a suspicious person.
Deputies were called to the 10000 block of Valley View Court for an alarm.
Deputies were called to the 100 block of Ethlyn Drive for a burglary.
Deputies were called to mile marker 155 on I-55 to assist another agency.
Deputies were called to the area of Highway 32 and Dorlac Road for a motorist assist.
Deputies were called to the area of Route N and Coffelt Road for a road hazard.
Deputies were called to the area of Route N and Saline Creek for a suspicious person.
Deputies were called to the 19000 block of Route EE to assist EMS with a person at this location.
Deputies were called to the 13000 block of Lakewood Drive for a disturbance.
Deputies were called to the 6000 block of Magnolia Hollow Drive for a motor vehicle accident.
August 27
Deputies were called to the area of Highway 32 near the MoDOT shed for a suspicious package.
Deputies were called to the 16000 block of Route M for an alarm.
Deputies were called to the area of Route EE and Genevieve Church Road for a suspicious person.
Deputies were called to the 13000 block of Route O for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the 18000 block of Highway 32 to check the well-being.
Deputies were called to the area of I-55 and the Perry County line for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the area of I-55 and Route O to check the well-being.
Deputies were called to the 13000 block of Highway 32 for a theft.
Deputies were called to the area of I-55 and Highway 32 to check the well-being.
Deputies were called to the 700 block of Third Street in St. Mary for an intoxicated person.
Deputies were called to the 6000 block of Magnolia Hollow Drive for property damage.
Deputies were called to the area of Highway 32 and Route C to check the well-being.
Deputies were called to mile marker 140 on I-55 for a motorist assist.
Deputies were called to the 12000 block of Village Drive for a 911 hang-up call.
Deputies were called to the area of I-55 and the Perry County line for a suspicious vehicle.
Deputies were called to the 6000 block of Oak Hills Drive for an alarm.
Deputies were called to the area of Route N and Minnith Road for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the area of the Mayberry Cemetery for a suspicious vehicle.
August 28
Deputies were called to the area of Saline Creek Road and Route N for a suspicious vehicle.
Deputies were called to the 100 block of Jersey Lane to check the well-being.
Deputies were called to the area of Dietzfelbinger Drive and Route Y for a motorist assist.
Deputies were called to the 300 block of Elm Street in St. Mary to assist a person at this location.
Deputies were called to the 22000 block of Chestnut Ridge Road for trespassing.
Deputies were called to the 50 block of Bader Lane to assist EMS with a person at this location.
Deputies were called to the 27000 block of Cemetery Road to check the well-being.
Deputies were called to the 6000 block of Oak Hills Drive for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the 8000 block of Route DD for a disturbance.
Deputies were called to the 8000 block of Enterprise Road for a motor vehicle accident.
August 29
Deputies were called to the 8000 block of Enterprise Road to check the well-being.
Deputies were called to the 13000 block of Joggerst Road to assist a person at this location.
Deputies were called to the 18000 block of Route D to check the well-being.
Deputies were called to the area of I-55 and the Perry County line to check the well-being.
Deputies were called to the area of Heritage Drive and Route D for a road hazard.
Deputies were called to the area of Hart Pinkston Road and Route D for a road hazard.
Deputies were called to the 11000 block of Pocahontas Road to assist a person at this location.
Deputies were called to the area of Route O and Highway 61 for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the area of Route H and Highway 61 for suspicious activity.
August 30
Deputies were called to mile marker 144 on I-55 for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the 5000 block of Valley View Road for an alarm.
Deputies were called to the area of I-55 and Route DD for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the area of I-55 and Route Y to check the well-being.
Deputies were called to the area of St. Agnes Drive for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the 23000 block of Bloom Road to assist another agency.
Deputies were called to the area of Kimmel Lake Road to assist another agency.
Deputies were called to the area of Route J for a road hazard.
Deputies were called to the area of Triangle Drive to assist another agency.
Deputies were called to the 12000 block of Village Drive for suspicious activity.
Deputies were called to the 22000 block of Dorlac Lane for a theft.
Deputies were called to the area of Route EE and Genevieve Church Road to assist EMS with a person at this location.
Deputies were called to the 14000 block of Turley School Road for an alarm.
Deputies were called to the 8000 block of Route DD for a motor vehicle accident.
Deputies were called to the 17000 block of St. Mary’s Church Road to assist EMS with a person at this location.
Deputies were called to the 8000 block of Mohican for an assault.
This is a partial listing of activity investigated by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office. Except for arrests this report does not reflect actions initiated by our personnel, rather calls for service only. Also, a criminal charge is merely an allegation and the defendant is, of course, presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law. Some cases are currently under investigation; any citizen with additional information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office with any information you may have. Again, each and every suspect is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. We appreciate all support received from the public. Any questions about this press release should be addressed to Sheriff Gary J. Stolzer, major Jason O. Schott, chief deputy, or lieutenant Toby Brewer at 573-883-5820.
