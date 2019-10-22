The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following arrests in Ste. Genevieve County or involving county residents from October 13 through October 20:
Amy C. Turnbull, 20, female, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 3:40 p.m. on October 19 in Ste. Genevieve County on a Perry County Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear on non-moving traffic violation.
(The above charges are mere accusation and not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.