The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following arrests in Ste. Genevieve County or involving county residents from September 2 to September 8:
Daniel T. Murphy, 28, male, of Fredericktown was arrested at 9:29 a.m. on September 5 in Ste. Genevieve County on a Farmington Police Department failure-to-appear warrant for failed to register vehicle.
Justin R. Williams, 30, male, of East Prairie, Missouri, was arrested at 10:10 a.m. on September 5 in Ste. Genevieve County on a Ste. Genevieve County warrant for failure to wear seat belt.
Michael T. Conner, 26, male, of Cordova, Tennessee, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. on September 5 in Ste. Genevieve County on a Ste. Genevieve County failure-to-appear warrant for traffic violation.
Lucas B. Hahn, 22, male, of Perryville was arrested at 9:56 p.m. on September 7 in Ste. Genevieve County on a patrol charge of driving while intoxicated.
(The above charges are mere accusation and not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.)
