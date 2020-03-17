The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following arrests in Ste. Genevieve County or involving county residents from March 8 through March 15:
Corey J. Litterest, 38, male, of Perryville was arrested at 7:55 p.m. on March 12 in Ste. Genevieve County on a patrol charge of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance (Tramadol 50 pills).
(The above charges are mere accusation and not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.)
