The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following arrests in Ste. Genevieve County or involving county residents from August 4 through August 11:
Seanice M. Evans, 26, female, of Ste. Genevieve, was arrested at 9:20 p.m. on August 5 in St. Louis County on a patrol charge of driving while intoxicated.
Bryan L. Farr, 45, male, of Festus was arrested at 9:27 p.m. on August 6 in Ste. Genevieve County on a patrol charge of possession of a controlled substance (one gram of methamphetamine) and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Danny D. Campbell, 27, male, of Festus was arrested at 9:28 p.m. on August 6 in Ste.Genevieve County on a patrol charge of felony possession of a controlled substance in a county jail (one gram of methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (one gram of methamphetamine) and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
(The above charges are mere accusation and not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.)
