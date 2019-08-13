A Bloomsdale man was killed as a result of injuries suffered in a one-vehicle crash in St. Francois County on Friday, August 9, and his passenger suffered moderate injuries, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
James E. Pashia, 50, was driving a 1977 Jeep CJ7 southbound on Bluebird Road near Wren Road at about 10:49 p.m. when the accident took place.
The drive failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to travel off the roadway and strike two trees.
Pashia was pronounced dead by Parkland Health Center North Dr. Evelyn Young in the early hours of August 10.
He had been taken to Parkland Health Center North by St. Francois County Ambulance.
Sherry L. Pashia, 52, of Bloomsdale, a passenger in the vehicle, suffered moderate injuries and also was taken by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center North.
Neither the driver or the passenger were wearing safety devices, according to the report.
— A Desloge man suffered serious injuries on August 5 in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 32 near Weingarten Road in Ste. Genevieve County, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Roger A. Petty, 62, was driving a 2014 International eastbound when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck trees.
Petty was taken by Air Evac to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
He was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
— A French Village woman suffered moderate injuries in a two-car crash on August 6 on Interstate 55 in St. Louis County, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The accident took place around 8:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes south of Reavis Barracks.
Kimberly D. Collins, 59, of French Village, was driving a 2017 Mazda 3 and slowing for traffic. A 2003 Ford Taurus, driven by Mark L. Coon, 57, of Imperial, failed to stop in time and struck the rear of Collins’ vehicle.
Collins was transported by Mehville EMS to Mercy Hospital South.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the report.
— A Ste. Genevieve teenager suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident around 5:43 p.m. on August 6 on Route M, south of Toots Hill Lane, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The 17-year-old male was driving a 1992 Chevrolet S-10 southbound when he failed to negotiate a curve to left. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck several small trees and overturned.
The teen was transported to Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital by the Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance District.
He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
— A woman from Nashville, Georgia, suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Ste. Genevieve County on August 4, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The accident took place around 12:35 on westbound Route Z at Interstate 55.
Lillian E. Skinner, 56, was driving a 2019 Kia Forte when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a bridge support post.
She was transported by the Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance District to Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital.
She was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
(Information from reports on the Missouri State Highway Patrol website.)
