Ste. Genevieve Mayor Paul Hassler, second from right, presented a World Polio Day proclamation to Rotary Club members, from left, Rich Rebecchi, Sandy Bell and Steph Gremminger. Hassler declared Thursday, October 24, to be World Polio Day in Ste. Genevieve, joining communities around the globe in celebrating Rotary’s efforts to eradicate polio.