Vincentian Marian Youth (VMY), an international organization of young people, announced the growth of its organization with the hiring of two co-directors.
Michael “Mike” Giasi has been brought on to serve as the organization’s director of development. His primary goal is to assist in the growth of the organization through increased participation of parishes in the deanery, fundraising, and grants. Giasi will also be seeking new parishes outside the deanery as well that are seeking opportunities in which teens can further their faith.
Alex Hermann is VMY’s new director of youth ministry. He has served as the parish youth minister at St. Vincent in Perryville for the last four years. Additionally, he himself is a member of VMY since his teenage years and has taken the Marian Consecration offered by the organization following a time of study and reflection.
Since the local chapter was founded in 2003, VMY has been committed to helping teens grow in their faith and spirituality, especially in service to the poor. The number of participants has steadily grown over the years. This past June, VMY took more than 70 teens on mission to Indianapolis, Indiana.
Individuals from Ste Genevieve and Perryville make up the core of the teens that participated.
“It is an honor to serve such an amazing organization,” Giasi said. “Seeing how my work not only impacts the teens but also those to whom we minister to is very rewarding.”
Giasi has been married to his wife Trudy for 14 years. They live in Cape Girardeau and she is a professor in the education department at Southeast Missouri State University. Giasi has his master’s of business sdministration from Ashland University and is currently pursuing his master’s of theology from Ohio Dominican University (ODU).
“Working for VMY enables me the opportunity to pull from all of my previous work experiences, as well as with what I am currently learning at ODU,” Giasi said. “This is very inspiring and provides me with a strong foundation by which I am able to begin work every day. I look forward to working with our teens and seeing how far they will go.”
Hermann’s experience in leading youth ministry and his long standing commitment and participation in the organization provide him with a unique perspective and framework which will aid him in the oversight and direction of the organization’s ministerial impact.
When asked why he chose to come to VMY, he said, “I love youth ministry, and my passion is helping teens grow in their relationship with Christ. At the same time, being of service to the poor is very effective in faith development.”
Hermann also is excited about the opportunity to help expand the overall ministry. He desires to see the program grow to include more youth from throughout southeast Missouri.
Hermann is a current member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1848 in Bloomsdale. He also serves as an extraordinary minister, a member of the Parish Council at St. Lawrence, and choir member at his parish.
“VMY has helped me see God in everyday life,” Hermann said. “In serving the poor you slow down and truly learn how to appreciate everything you have been blessed with.”
For information about how you or your teen can become involved with the ministry, contact the office at 573-883-7200 or stop by the Vincentian Marian Youth Center/Laboure Exchange at 751 Center Dr. in Ste. Genevieve.
VMY is a non-profit organization. Charitable support of the ministry is greatly appreciated.
(Information in a release from Vincentian Marian Youth.)
