From the hospital on March 16:
COVID-19 information for Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital patients and visitors
We understand patients and visitors may be anxious about news of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The safety of our patients and visitors is our top priority. We ask that no visitors come to the hospital during this time.
Here is what we want you to know.
Is Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital (SGCMH) prepared?
Yes. Our team of the Medical Staff, Leadership, and Infection Prevention has determined a concise response to COVID-19. As best practices have changed to address this virus, we will remain in close communication with the county health department to closely monitor developments and communicate as new information surfaces. A fact sheet about the COVID-19 is available and being shared throughout the hospital, clinics and our website.
Should I keep my medical appointment?
Yes. Patients face no additional risk in our hospitals and clinics. Please keep existing appointments unless directed otherwise. Patients are being asked to come to their appointments on their own. If they need assistance we request for the visitor to remain in the car if possible.
Should I wear a facemask?
There is no need to wear a facemask unless you have symptoms of an airborne infectious disease or are in prolonged close contact (about three feet) with a contagious person. Outside of these circumstances, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend use of a facemask by members of the public. If you have been in contact with an infected person, please do not enter the facility.
How dangerous is COVID-19?
The CDC says the immediate health risk to the public in the U.S. is low even as additional cases are expected. For most people, the novel coronavirus produces a mild illness, and many of those infected don’t even know they have it. As with influenza, in some cases it can lead to serious illness such as pneumonia and death. It appears that the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions are most susceptible.
If an individual wishes to be seen by a provider they may been seen in the Emergency Department (573-883-4438), Bloomsdale Walk-In Clinic (573-483-9492), or Ste. Genevieve Walk-In Clinic (573-883-4408). Please call prior to arrival.
What are the symptoms?
The most common symptoms of the novel coronavirus are fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. Call your primary care physician if you experience these symptoms and meet the criteria for exposure as determined by the CDC. Public health authorities will determine if you should be tested. You can call the CDC hotline at 1-877-435-8411.
What is SGCMH doing to protect patients?
We are monitoring all patients for symptoms and travel history. Those meeting the CDC's criteria are recommended to public health authorities for a COVID-19 test. For patients being tested or confirmed with novel coronavirus, we adhere to rigorous CDC and public health protocols designed to prevent transmission. Presently there are no patients that have been confirmed with novel coronavirus.
What can I do to protect others and myself?
Public health officials recommend the following steps to prevent the spread of all respiratory viruses, including influenza and COVID-19.
- Wash your hands frequently and for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Cough into your elbow or a tissue and not your hands. Dispose of the tissue.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work and school.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- If you are sick, stay home and do not travel or report to work.
- Practice healthy habits: Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids and eat nutritious food.
