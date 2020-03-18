Posted on the community center's Facebook page on Tuesday, March 17:
The COVID-19 pandemic is presenting unique challenges to our community. Although our area counties have no known COVID-19 cases, the Ste. Genevieve County Community Center has made the decision to close both the Sainte Genevieve and Bloomsdale facilities.
The Ste. Genevieve County Community Center & Bloomsdale 24/7 fitness center will be closed to patrons beginning Wednesday, March 18 through April 5. A tentative opening date of Monday, April 6 is planned.
All memberships have been extended for every day during this time of closure. Direct debit account have already been processed for the month of March, but direct debit memberships will not be charged in the month of April. Refunds will be going out to programs or events that were scheduled during this time.
Baseball/softball/t-ball signups have been extended thru April 17. This will impact the potential start times of all leagues.
