Students, families, community members and businesses all are invited to attend the first annual College and Career Fair at Ste. Genevieve High School on October 16.
The event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
While the high school has hosted a College Fair for the past 11 years, this year, the school is hoping to garner participation from a wide variety of local businesses and organizations and those in the surrounding areas.
“At Ste. Genevieve R-II, we know that while many of our students graduate to go on to college or to join the military, we also have a good percentage of students who immediately join the workforce, building their skill sets as they go, and creating a career in this way,” high school counselor Russell Toombs said. “We are always looking for ways to show our students all of the opportunities afforded to them, and so this year, we looked at our College Fair and decided it needed to be revamped in order to offer a broader view of what our students could do with their future.”
The Ste. Genevieve R-II School District has strong ties with local businesses in the community, whether it be through volunteerism, donations and philanthropy, student internships and work programs, or collaboration through community projects.
The district would like to invite any business interested in participating to contact Lorena Roth in the high school’s counseling office at 573-883-4500 ext. 2104 or at lmeyerroth@sgdragons.org.
As of last week, businesses expected to participate included: BAM Contracting, LLC; Citizens Electric Corporation; Missouri Department of Natural Resources; and Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital.
Colleges and universities that planned to participate included: Central Methodist University, Jefferson College, Maryville University, Mineral Area College, Missouri Baptist University, Missouri State University, Missouri University of Science and Technology, University of Missouri’s College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, Murray State University, Quincy University, Ranken Technical College, Southeast Missouri State University, Truman State University, University of Central Missouri, University of Missouri-St. Louis, and Westminster College.
Representatives from the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps also will be on hand.
(Information in a release from the Ste. Genevieve R-II School District.)
