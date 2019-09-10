The First Presbyterian Church of Ste. Genevieve announced the grand opening of the Silversmith’s House at 150 S. Main St. with an event from 10 a.m. to noon on on Saturday, September 14.
The restoration of the Antoine Oneille House building was made possible through a grant from the Jeffris Family Foundation, Ltd., of Wisconsin. The amount of the awarded grant was $100,000 with a matching amount of $200,000 raised by the church.
The project also received support from French Heritage Society of New York, and from private contributions.
A brief ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. followed by viewing of the restored house.
The building will be used to expand church programs such as the Helping Hands Food Pantry, classrooms and a youth area.
(Information from the First Presbyterian Church.)
