This September, the Ste. Genevieve County Library is joining the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time to remind parents, caregivers and students that a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning.
Libraries offer free and fun educational resources and activities that bring families and communities together. From book clubs and adult coloring to Lego Club and story time, the Ste. Genevieve County Library has been focused on meeting the needs of everyone in our community.
“Our library programs serve students of all ages,” said Ste. Genevieve County Library director Shawn Long. “For younger children, we offer early literacy resources to help them learn to read and encourage school readiness; and for teens and older students, we provide access to technology and digital tools as well as GED resources.”
During September, Ste. Genevieve County Library is partnering with the Ste. Genevieve Herald to raffle off one of three prizes to three lucky winners, including a Kindle Fire, a set of Frisbee Golf Discs and a Sweet Things Gift Bag. By registering or renewing the library card during the month of September at the library, patrons will be entered to win.
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries unite in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.
For more information about how to sign up for a library card, visit Ste. Genevieve County Library in person.
(Information in a release from the Ste. Genevieve County Library.)
