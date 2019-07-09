The Ste. Genevieve County Community Center has posted on its Facebook page that the River Rapids Waterpark will be open to the public for the first time on Friday, July 12, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Staff training continues this week.
The park features slides, a lazy river and lap pool.
Members of the Ste. Genevieve County Commission expressed pleasure in the finished parking lot and curbing at the River Rapids Waterpark.
Presiding Commissioner Garry Nelson said that the waterpark — now set to open at the end of this week — is generating plenty of excitement. He said an aerial drone video flying over the waterpark drew about 57,000 online views.
“That’s three times the number of people in this county,” Nelson said.
“A lot of people are excited,” he added. “There have been a lot of positive comments.”
