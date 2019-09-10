The Ste. Genevieve County Library put another successful summer reading program in the books on August 24.
The program ended with 249 youth participants and 43 adult participants taking part.
“We tracked hours and books read this year,” library director Shawn Long said. “Our participants read 1,937 books over the course of the summer and cataloged over 830 hours’ worth of reading.
“We had a huge increase from the year before, and we are really proud about how the program was received throughout the community,” Long said. “It was the first order of business when I started the job in April.”
Participants in this year’s program were treated with giveaways from the Ste. Genevieve County Library and also local supporting businesses.
Prizes included books, stickers, bookmarks and other items fitting the Universe of Stories theme; “bookworms” (gummy worms) from Sweet Things; gift cards from Iggy’s Pop Shop; and passes to the River Rapids Waterpark.
“All of our partners were really great to work with,” Long said. “It was important to me that this program bring our entire community together. I’m hoping that next year we can make it even bigger and better to get more readers and sponsors involved.”
For more information on the latest library activities, follow the library on Facebook or contact the library at 573-883-3358.
(Information in a release from the Ste. Genevieve County Library.)
