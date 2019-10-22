The Jour de Fete Committee has commitments from at least two people willing to serve in order to keep the event running.
The committee had its second informational meeting last week at Cafe Genevieve as it looks to replace three outgoing members — Tim Conley, treasurer Joan Noll and secretary/craft vendors chair Brenda Hayden.
Two people who attended the meeting last Thursday volunteered to handle the chores of craft vendor chair, and committee president Jami Inman said she had a commitment from someone else about taking one of the other two spots.
Formal election to spots on the Jour de Fete Committee will take place at the next meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, at the Cafe Genevieve.
The committee typically does not meet in December and January before resuming preparations for the annual August event in February.
Noll and Hayden said they would stay around this year to train replacements as they both planned to retire after several years of service.
“I just think it’s time for somebody new to step up and do it,” Noll said. “But it can really be a lot of fun.”
See complete story in the October 23 edition of the Herald.
