All Ste. Genevieve County Library locations will close beginning Wednesday, March 18, and will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so, director Shawn Long said Monday.
All Tuesday programs, including Story Time and Book Club, have been canceled as well.
“This has been a difficult decision for the library, but it has been made considering all of the best advice from federal, state and local public health officials.,” Long said. “We know that libraries are vital hubs in our communities, so our default is to assume we should be open to serve, especially in difficult times. But we also value the well-being of our patrons and staff above all else. The only way we can ensure that in our libraries is by closing our facilities.”
All due dates will be extended through Friday, April 10. The library will also be pulling its book drop, so patrons should please keep materials until the library reopens.
“We know there is no substitute for a visit to your local library, and we are committed to getting our buildings reopened as soon as it is safe,” Long said. “In the meantime we will be working to find ways to increase what we can offer during the closure and we will communicate with you as anything changes.”
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS POSTPONED
The Ste. Genevieve Chamber of Commerce’s 96th annual Gala has been postponed from late April to later date possibly this year.
All ribbon-cuttings, membership meetings, board meetings and Leadership Ste. Genevieve programs also have been canceled until further notice.
FOURTH FRIDAY ART WALK
The Fourth Friday Art Walk for the month of March has been canceled due to the growing concern about public gatherings.
QUILT MEETING
The informational meeting on quilting at the Ste. Genevieve County Health Department scheduled for Thursday, March 19, has been postponed to a later date.
Quilting scheduled for March 30, March 31 and April 1 at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital has been canceled. The next scheduled quilting is April 13 through April 15.
