Blood Drive
AMERICAN LEGION
Ste. Genevieve American Legion Post 150 on Fourth Street will host a Red Cross blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 12. Call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment.
Special Events
BALLOON GLOW
Chaumette Vineyards and Winery will host its annual balloon glow from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, and Friday, September 13. Festivities will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. both nights, about an hour before and after sunset, weather permitting. There is no cost; children and pets are welcome. Balloons inflate and “glow” pre- and post-sunset. Food and refreshments will be available. Balloons will remain tethered to the ground, and guests can take photographs and have their photograph taken in front of balloons. Dinner reservations can be made by calling 573-747-1000. A food tent outside will serve hamburgers, hotdogs, muffuletta sandwiches, jambalaya, cookies and chips. Chilled beverages — soda, water and limited wine and beer — also will be served outside. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. The food tent will close at 8 p.m. For information, call 573-747-1000.
RIDE TO SURVIVE
The annual Ride to Survive cycling event on Saturday, September 14, offers a leisurely ride through the city of Ste. Genevieve or a challenging ride through wine country. Proceeds benefit cancer treatment, education and research at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. Registration fees are $25 for the 5k run/walk and the 8-mile and 30-mile rides; $35 for the 60-mile ride, which also includes an aid station at the halfway point. T-shirts included with all registrations. On ride day, registration is at 7 a.m.; the kickoff celebration is at 7:30 a.m.; and the start is at 8 a.m.
CIVIL WAR EVENT
The Civil War Interpretive Event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, in downtown Ste. Genevieve. The event offers the chance to observe Civil War camp life and demonstrations of marching, musket fire, and cannon fire. It will also have information about Ste. Genevieve citizens who fought in the war. At 1 p.m., at the corner of Main and Merchant streets, a re-enactment of the 1861 bank raid by federal troops will take place. The event is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.visitstegen.com or call 573-883-7097.
OPEN HOUSE
St. Elizabeth Adult Daycare at 765 Market St. will have an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, September 16, to give people an opportunity to meet the new site manager, meet the staff and to tour the facility. Cookies and punch will be available.
HIDDEN IN PLAIN VIEW
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department is sponsoring Hidden In Plain View, an initiative to help parents spot signs of risky behavior in their children. For adults only, the program includes an interactive display of a teenager’s bedroom with more than 70 items that could signal that a young person is involved in risky behavior. The exhibit will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, at the DuBourg Centre, 305 Merchant St. A presentation at 6:30 p.m. will cover how to spot warning signs and how to talk to kids about the dangers of alcohol and drug use.
HISTORY CONFERENCE
The Foundation for Restoration of Ste. Genevieve will host its annual Ste. Genevieve History Conference on Saturday, September 21, at the Ste. Genevieve County Community Center. The program is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes: Dr. Will Thompson on “The Old Mines-Ste. Genevieve Connection,” Dr. Carl Ekberg on “Black Colonial Ste. Genevieve: Two Perspectives,” Carol Kuntz on “French Colonial Kitchen Gardens of the Illinois Country,” Jim Baker on “Set in Stone — Historic Masonry in Ste. Genevieve,” Anthony Starr on “Mine La Motte Domain: A Separate Place,” and Sharon Person on “Pierre Laclede in Ste. Genevieve.” Ste. Genevieve tourism director Sandra Cabot will have an update on the Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park and the Missouri bicentennial celebration. Added to the program for Friday night, Will Denton, site manager and journeyman for Trillium Dell LLC will present “Practical Reconstruction” from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, September 20, at the Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center, 66 S. Main St. Tickets for the weekend are $50 per person ($45 for foundation members) and include a Friday night reception, continental breakfast and lunch on Saturday, and tours on Sunday of the Church of Ste. Genevieve, the Holy Cross Lutheran Church and the recently renovated Antione Oneille House. For information, call 573-883-9622 or e-mail ffrsg@att.net.
CAR CRUISE NIGHTS
The Ste. Gen. Gearheadz car club is organizing cruise nights in historic downtown Ste. Genevieve from the third Saturday in May through the third Saturday in October. Cruises will be from 5 to 9 p.m., and all cars, trucks and bikes are welcome. Event includes 50/50 drawing, entertainment and music. For more information, contact Brian at 573-883-6411. The next event is scheduled for Saturday, September 21.
CHICKEN DINNER
The American Legion Auxiliary for Post 554 in Bloomsdale will host a chicken and dumpling dinner and gun safe raffle from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, at the American Legion Hall, 13879 Bodine Road. For information, call 573-483-2517.
FOURTH FRIDAY ART WALK
The next Fourth Friday Art Walk will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, September 27, with galleries and art spaces throughout downtown Ste. Genevieve open to the public.
STE. GEN. ENCAMPMENT
The Ste. Genevieve Militia is sponsoring the 2019 Ste. Genevieve Encampment, a re-enactment of 18th century life, on Saturday, September 28, at the Moses Austin Park [Jour de Fete grounds], 72 S. Gabouri St. near the intersection with South Main. Camp will set up on Friday, September 27, and the event is 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Activities include camp living history, colonial craft demonstrations, children’s games and skill instruction, colonial skills competition, blanket trading. The camp continues from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday, September 29. The event is free and open to the public. It is children- and family-friendly and handicap-accessible. For information, contact Doug Nickelson at dnickelson78@yahoo.com.
MINNITH SHOW
The Minnith Mountain Music and Comedy Show, a tribute to HeeHaw, will be performed 6:30 p.m. each evening on Saturday, September 28, and Sunday, September 29, at the Minnith pavilion. The event is free, and concessions are available. For more information, visit salinebaptist.org.
SPIRIT OF THE PINK
Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital’s annual Spirit of the Pink event will have a Harvest Fest theme this year. The event will be 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, at the Bloomsdale Medical Centre. Taking place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the event is designed to empower women to live a preventative healthy lifestyle. Music will be provided by Jordan Voss, and the guest speaker will be breast cancer survivor Nicole Voss. Tickets are $15; cancer survivors may attend for free. To register, call 573-883-7781 or go online to stegenevievehospital.org.
Politics
DEMOCRATS RALLY
The House Victory Committee, in partnership with the Missouri Eighth Congressional District Democratic Committee and the Cape Girardeau County Democratic Committee, is embarking on a bus tour of southeast Missouri over a two-day period in September. The Missouri House minority leader, Representative Crystal Quade, along with her fellow legislators and representatives of the Democratic Party, will visit Ste. Genevieve among other stops on Saturday, September 28. The tour is expected to stop at the Progress Sports Complex — under the pavilion, weather permitting — from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Organizations
JOUR DE FETE
The Jour de Fete Committee will meet 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, at Cafe Genevieve on Highway 61 to begin planning for the 2020 Jour de Fete.
DEMOCRATIC CLUB
The Ste. Genevieve County Democratic Club will host State Representative Dale Wright at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, at the Steelworkers Union Hall, 950 S. Gabouri. Wright will speak and answer questions about recently passed legislation and the upcoming special session. All are welcome to attend. A brief business meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. for club members and those interested in joining. Contact stegendemclub@gmail.com for more information.
SGCMH QUILTING
Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital’s Auxiliary/Partners will have quilting from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day on Wednesday, October 2; Thursday, October 3; and Friday, October 4. All quilters are invited to help quilt baby quilts to be sold in the hospital gift shop. Quilting takes place on the lower level of the hospital in he education room. Lunch is served all three days.
Fundraisers
MOUSE RACES
St. Lawrence Parish will be having its annual mouse races on Saturday, September 21, at the Bloomsdale Knights of Columbus Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m.; races begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $15 per person or $100 for a table of eight in advance or $20 per person at the door. This includes all you can eat chili or nacho chili, a drink (water, soda, beer), sides, and snacks. A cash bar will be available. This year, a portion of the proceeds goes to benefit the Ste. Genevieve Center for Life. For advance ticket and table, reservations call Anna at the parish office, 573-483-2555.
Educational
INTRODUCTION TO WOW
A meeting about Women Owning Woodlands (WOW) will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, at the Progress Sports Complex at the Ste. Genevieve County Community Center. Woman landowners interested in learning more about the forested part of their land or wishing to connect with other women landowners in the area are invited to learn more about a new program that provides education and connections in forest and wildlife management. This evening will be dedicated to an overview of the program and building connections. For more information, registration and ADA accommodations, contact Sarah Havens at havenss@Missouri.edu or 573-458-6252.
Parish Picnics
SOCIAL ON THE SQUARE
Ste. Genevieve Catholic Parish will host its annual Social on the Square from 1 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 15. The event includes drawings, a poker stand, live music from Exit 180, beer wagon, pork burgers, pulled pork and more. Sunday’s activities include bingo, a chicken dinner and car cruise from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SACRED HEART IN OZORA
Sacred Heart Parish in Ozora will host its annual Chicken Dinner and Quilt Social on Sunday, September 15. Dinner (chicken and kettle beef, dressing, sides and desserts; adults $10 and children $5) will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the quilt social begins at 1:30 p.m. Tractor and threshing demonstrations, country store and more also will be part of the day’s activities.
ST. JOSEPH OF ZELL
The annual St. Joseph Parish Fall Festival and Car Show will be Sunday, September 22. A dinner of fried chicken and ham, with liver dumplings and all the trimmings, will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with carryouts available beginning at 10 a.m. Event also includes a classic/antique car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a country store, kids games, kettle corn, bottle game, face-painting, live music, raffle and poker stand and more.
COFFMAN
St. Catherine of Alexandria will host its fall social and turkey shoot from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 29. Pork burgers, hamburgers, bratwursts will be served. The event also will include a beer wagon, country store, quilt and gun raffle, kids games and raffle, silent auction, bottle booth and poker.
Support Groups
PARKINSON’S PALS
Parkinson’s Pals meets at 10 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month in the Education Conference Room at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste. Genevieve Drive. Parkinson’s Pals is a support group for those with the condition, family members and friends, and anyone who would like more information about Parkinson’s Disease. For details, contact Teddy Ross at 618-210-7371 or Maria Rottler at 573-883-0621 or mariarottler.healthyliving@gmail.com.
TOPS LAKE FOREST
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday mornings at the Lake Forest Community Center. For information, call 314-402-9963.
