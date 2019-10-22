Health & Wellness
FLU CLINICS
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department has announced a flu clinic on Thursday, October 24, at the Ste. Genevieve Health Department on Basler Drive. The drive-thru clinic will be from 1 to 6 p.m.
Educational
VARIOUS CLASSES
Options for Women, 615 Kiefer St. in Ste. Genevieve, will offer a variety of classes for parents, grandparents, guardians, foster parents and the general public. Class registration is required, andclass size is limited. Please call for availability. All classes are free. Classes meet for one-hour weekly. Classes begin the week of November 4, and include: infant care and toddler care; anger management; love, sex and lasting relationships; nutrition; and more. For information, call 573-883-1088.
Organizations
SGCMH QUILTING
The Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary/Partners organization will have quilting from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following days: Monday, November 4; Tuesday, November 5, and Wednesday November 6. All quilters are invited to help quilt baby quilts to be sold in the hospital gift shop. Lunch will be served all three days, and quilting takes place on the lower level of the hospital in the education room.
JOUR DE FETE
The next meeting geared toward filling the three vacancies on the Jour de Fete Committee will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, at Cafe Genevieve with election to vacant board positions.
Special Events
PUMPKIN STROLL
The Great Pumpkin Stroll will take place in conjunction with the Fourth Friday Art Walk, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the Audubon’s parking lot. Participants can wear costumes and visit the Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital trunk-or-treat stations. For more information call 314-883-7729.
FOURTH FRIDAY ART WALK
The next Fourth Friday Art Walk will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, October 25, with galleries and art spaces throughout downtown Ste. Genevieve open to the public.
PUMPKIN GLOW
The second annual Pumpkin Glow at Main Street Park in downtown Ste. Genevieve will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, October 25. Stations for pumpkin carving and pumpkin painting will be offered, as participants may bring their own pumpkins or use one of the limited supply on hand. Hot chocolate will be available along with marshmallows for roasting.
RURAL HERITAGE DAY
The eighth annual Rural Heritage Day celebration in Ste. Genevieve, presented by the Lions Club, is set for Saturday, October 26. Attractions include an antique tractor display and plowing in the Big Field, old fashioned treats, an apple cider press, apple-butter making, corn grinding, lace-making, blacksmithing, wool-spinning, fiddlers and other musical performers, games for youngsters, leatherworking and more. Activities take place along St. Mary’s Road and downtown Ste. Genevieve from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call Jack Donze at 573-883-6645, Clarence Henry at 573-880-2271 or the Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center at 573-883-7097.
BAKE AND BOOK SALE
The Presbyterian Women will host their annual bake and book sale in conjunction with Rural Heritage Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, at 160 S. Main St. Used books and fresh baked goods will be offered along with free coffee and cider.
ROAR FEST
Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary, 19620 Crown Ridge Road in Ste. Genevieve County, will host Roar Fest on Saturday, October 26. Children can dress up and see the tigers. The event includes a special tour during which the tigers will receive Halloween enrichment, a costume contest and candy. Admission is $10 per person, kids in costume are only $5. No reservations required. For information, visit https://crownridgetigers.com/events or call 573-883-9909 .
DEJA VU SPIRIT REUNION
Ste. Genevieve’s Memorial Cemetery at Market and Fifth streets will be the scene for the Foundation for Restoration of Ste. Genevieve’s annual Deja Vu Spirit Reunion from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 26. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 18, and free for kids 5 and under. More than two dozen spirits of early Ste. Genevieve settlers will tell their stories on a lantern-lit tour. For information, call 573-883-9622 or e-mail ffrsg@att.net.
JUKEBOX MEMORIES
Johnathan Len will perform Jukebox Memories, a tribute to the music of yesteryear, on Saturday, October 26, at the DuBourg Centre in an event for the Valle Catholic Schools Foundation. Doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner is at 6:30 p.m.; and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and include dinner. For information, go to the Ste. Genevieve Parish Center or call 314-808-6797 or 602-502-3492.
HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS
The Ste. Genevieve County Community Center will host its ninth annual free Halloween Happenings event on Sunday, October 27. A magic show will take place from 5 to 5:45 p.m. and will be followed by games and other activities from 5:45 to 8 p.m. Halloween Happenings offers a safe environment for kids with games, crafts, a coloring contest, inflatable rides, candy, prizes and more.
TRUNK OR TREAT
First Baptist Church, 101 Basler Drive in Ste. Genevieve, will host a trunk-or-treat from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, for children in sixth grade and younger.
ESCAPE LABOURE
The Laboure Exchange on Center Drive in Ste. Genevieve will be hosting “Escape Laboure,” an escape room experience, on three nights next week. It will take place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 31; Friday, November 1; and Saturday, November 2. Tickets are $10 per person and groups of six are preferred. A new escape will be scheduled every 20 minutes. Reservations will receive priority and may be made by calling 573-883-7200.
FELIX VALLE ACTIVITIES
The Felix Valle House State Historic Site will host holiday activities on Saturday, November 9. The site will be a stop along the annual downtown Ste. Genevieve Cookie Crumb Trail. Hosted by the Downtown Ste. Genevieve organization, participants follow the trail to participating locations in downtown Ste. Genevieve collecting cookie samples along the way. Participants will also receive a Cookie Crumb Trail recipe book. Event proceeds will benefit local families in need, just in time for the holidays. Tickets are now available. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 the day of the event, and may be purchased by visiting facebook.com/downtownstegen. From 1 to 5 p.m., local historian Bob Mueller will give a holiday program demonstrating how to create historic natural holiday decorations. Participants will create their own unique holiday adornment to take home during this interactive program. The Felix Valle House State Historic Site is located at the corner of Second and Merchant streets in Ste. Genevieve. For more information about the event, call the site at 573-883-7102.
CRAFT VENDOR FAIR
The fifth annual craft and vendor fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, at the Bloomsdale Knights of Columbus Hall, 175 Jersey Lane in Bloomsdale. More than 40 booths, most being local vendors, will offer items for sale. Food will be available for purchase. All proceeds benefit St. Vincent de Paul food pantry in Bloomsdale.
COFFEE WITH CATS
Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary, 19620 Crown Ridge Road in Ste. Genevieve, is hosting Coffee with Cats from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 10. Participants can enjoy coffee, tea, snacks, conversation and a tiger tour. Got a question about the cats or what it is like to work here? Now is your chance to ask those questions and talk to the staff over a cup of coffee, which is provided by Villainous Grounds of Perryville. Reservations are required. Tickets are $30 per person. Call 573-883-9909 or email info@crown-ridge.com to make a reservation.
MASQUERADE NIGHT
The Vincentian Marian Youth’s annual ladies-only fall ball will be 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, at the DuBourg Centre in downtown Ste. Genevieve. Event includes dinner, dance and silent auction. Tickets are $30 per person or $200 per table. Call 573-883-7200 for information.
TURKEY FOR TIGERS
Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary, 19620 Crown Ridge Road, will host Turkey for Tigers from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, November 30. The special tour will allow visitors to see the tigers get their Thanksgiving enrichment and most importantly their turkeys. No reservations required. The tour is $10 per person, and children 3 and under are free. For information, e-mail info@crown-ridge.com or call 573-883-9909.
SANTA’S BASH
The Ste. Genevieve County Community Center will host its annual Santa’s Bash and Christmas Fair on Saturday, December 14. The bash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. offers free activities for kids such as crafts, games, inflatables, prizes, photos with Santa Claus. A balloon artist from Way Cool Balloons will return. The Christmas Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. will have vendors from various companies selling holiday gift items.
HOLIDAY LIGHTS TOUR
Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary, 19620 Crown Ridge Road in Ste. Genevieve, will host the Holiday Lights Tour from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 21. Participants can see what the tigers do after dark, as the sanctuary grounds will be lit up by hundreds of holiday lights. Activities include decorating cookies, a hot chocolate bar and holiday crafts. Tickets are $10 per person (children 3 and under are free) and must be purchased prior to arrival and for a specific date. Visit our crownridgetigers.com/events, to purchase tickets. For information, e-mail info@crown-ridge.com or call 573-883-9909.
Fundraisers
BINGO
Bloomsdale Senior Citizen bingo will be offered at the Bloomsdale Knights of Columbus Hall beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday October 23. For more information, call 573-483-2266.
COMMUNITY LUNCH
Buddy’s Place in downtown Ste. Genevieve will donate a portion of the proceeds from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, October 25, the Woman’s Club of Ste. Genevieve, for local scholarships.
BAKE SALE
The Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary bake sale will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, October 26, at Oberle Meats.
Support Groups
TOPS LAKE FOREST
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday mornings at the Lake Forest Community Center. For information, call 314-402-9963.
PARKINSON’S PALS
Parkinson’s Pals meets at 10 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month in the Education Conference Room at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste. Genevieve Drive. Parkinson’s Pals is a support group for those with the condition, family members and friends, and anyone who would like more information about Parkinson’s Disease. For details, contact Teddy Ross at 618-210-7371 or Maria Rottler at 573-883-0621 or mariarottler.healthyliving@gmail.com.

