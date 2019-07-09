Organizations
JOUR DE FETE
The Jour de Fete Committee was scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9 at Cafe Genevieve in preparation for the August event.
PROJECT PIONEER
Ste. Genevieve Project Pioneer will meet with the Misplait/Misplay (French) and Schmelzle/Schmidt (German) families at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at the Ste. Genevieve County Library located in the Ste. Genevieve County Community Center building on Highway 32. Research is continuing on these families, and family members are reminded that pictures must be submitted by this meeting. The final information on the families must be in by mid-July. Only corrections will be accepted after that. Families should check the information already in the books that are available for viewing at the Ste. Genevieve County Library during regular business hours and at the meetings. Corrections can be submitted also. For more information on Project Pioneer, visit stegenevieveprojectpioneer.org.
RETIRED TEACHERS
The Southeast Missouri Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, at Sirro’s restaurant. All retired staff and teachers are invited.
DEMOCRATIC CLUB
The Ste. Genevieve County Democratic Club will host Missouri Democratic Committee member Shelley Hoffman as the guest speaker at its meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, at the Steelworkers Union Hall, 950 Gabouri. A brief business meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. prior to Hoffman’s presentation.
Educational
FREE EXERCISE CLASS
The University of Missouri Extension is presenting “Stay Strong,” an eight-week program meeting twice a week with 16 exercise classes. The classes will include warm-up exercises, strengthening exercises (with or without hand and ankle weights), cool-down exercises, and information on improving strength, balance and flexibility. Classes will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. beginning July 30 and continuing August 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27, 29, and September 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19. They will take place at the Ste. Genevieve County Health Department, 115 Basler Drive. For information or to register, call 573-883-3548.
Bible School
LEBANON BAPTIST
Lebanon Baptist Church, 3007 Highway 61 in Bloomsdale, will host a free community fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, to kick off Vacation Bible School. The fair will feature food, games, prizes, a bounce house and other family-friendly activities. Those who bring a wow toy (a plush toy or soccer ball with pump that will fit in a shoebox) for Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, they will get several chances to drench someone in a dunking booth. Vacation Bible School will begin Sunday, July 21, with sessions from 6 to 8:30 p.m. through Friday, July 26. Open to children in kindergarten through sixth grades. The sports-themed week will include crafts and snacks. Transportation is available. Both events are free, and all are welcome to attend. For information, call Pastor Brandon at 314-799-1427.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN
The First Presbyterian Church, 160 S. Main St. in Ste. Genevieve, will host Vacation Bible School in July. The week of activities kicks off 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21, with events for the whole family: a bounce house, donkey petting, crafts, music, hot dogs and chips, and a short program. Vacation Bible School will continue 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, to Wednesday, July 24. A light meal will be served each evening at 5:30 p.m., and the program will be from 6 to 8 p.m. The evenings will consist of music, crafts and story time in addition to the meal. Open to ages 3 through those who have finished the fifth grade. The theme this year is “Roar ... Life is Wild ... God is Good!” The program is non-denominational, Christian-based, free and open to all. For more information, call Joan Huck at 573-450-5146 or visit www.stegenpresbyterian.com.
Shopping Event
MOONLIGHT MADNESS
Stores in downtown Ste. Genevieve will celebrate Christmas in July during its Moonlight Madness event from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10. Specials, giveaways, and prizes all night long. Customers can wear Christmas attire for extra discounts at certain stores.
Fundraisers
DOWNTOWN STE. GEN.
Audubon’s Grill and Bar on Tuesday, July 9, will be hosting a community dinner to benefit Downtown Ste. Genevieve. Ten percent of proceeds from food and drink sales between 4 and 8 p.m. will be donated to help make events like Moonlight Madness possible.
Special Events
COUNTY FAIR
The Ste. Genevieve County Fair will be Thursday, July 11, through Sunday, July 14, at the fairgrounds. Outlaw kart and lawnmowers will race on Thursday, July 11 at 7 p.m. The annual parade is set for 4:30 p.m. Friday, traveling from Route M/Progress Parkway to the fairgrounds. A truck pull is set for Friday night. The demolition derby is Saturday night at 6 p.m. (See more details on Page 7A.)
4-H FAIR CHICKEN FRY
The annual 4-H chicken dinner associated with the county fair will take place 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the VFW Hall. Fried chicken, liver dumplings, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, bread, drink and dessert will be served. Call 573-883-2207 after 2:30 p.m. for carry out and delivery. Advance tickets available from 4-H members or at the University of Missouri Extension office on Progress Parkway.
BASKET-MAKING CLASS
Instructor Delecia Huitt will share her knowledge and skills to create a colonial summer market basket in a hands-on class from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, at the Creole House, a part of the Felix Valle House State Historic Site. The class cost is $40, and includes lunch and basket-making materials. Class size limited to 15 people. Deadline to register is June 30. Call 573-883-7102 for more information.
CAR CRUISE NIGHTS
The Ste. Gen. Gearheadz car club is organizing cruise nights in historic downtown Ste. Genevieve from the third Saturday in May through the third Saturday in October. Cruises will be from 5 to 9 p.m., and all cars, trucks and bikes are welcome. Event includes 50/50 drawing, entertainment and music. For more information, contact Brian at 573-883-6411. The next event is scheduled for Saturday, July 20.
FOURTH FRIDAY ART WALK
The Fourth Friday Art Walk will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 26, with galleries and art spaces throughout downtown Ste. Genevieve open to the public.
TIGER DAY
Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary, 19620 Crown Ridge Road, will host activities for International Tiger Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. In addition to featuring the tigers, music and food will be offered in the sanctuary’s biggest fundraiser of the year. All of the proceeds go back to the sanctuary to care for the animals. On International Tiger Day, those who attend can meet a tiger keeper, watch the cats receive special enrichment and visit one of the many vendors on site. Kids can play carnival/conservation games, have their faces painted and much more. Lunch will be available for purchase from local food trucks (vegetarian option available).Purchase tickets online ahead of time for $6, or admission is $10 at the door. Parking will be at an offsite location to be determined with free shuttle service. Handicap parking is available in sanctuary parking lot. For information, e-mail info@crown-ridge.com or call 573-883-9909.
JOUR DE FETE
The annual Jour de Fete festival in Ste. Genevieve will be Saturday, August 10, and Sunday, August 11. Saturday’s activities include a 5-kilometer run and fun at 8 a.m. at Pere Marquette Park and opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. at the Welcome Center. Saturday’s musical entertainment at the Moses Austin House will be Josh Driskill (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and Wayne Givens (2 to 6 p.m.). Sunday’s activities include the car show [see below] and a fried chicken dinner at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Vernon Flieg will provide music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Moses Austin House. The craft show in downtown Ste. Genevieve will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
DUTCH OVEN DEMO
The Felix Valle House State Historic Site will host a Dutch Oven demonstration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 10. Visitors can learn how the French in Ste. Genevieve would cook food over a campfire in a traditional iron pot called a Dutch Oven and take home a few new recipes. Call 573-883-7102 for more information.
JOUR DE FETE CAR SHOW
The fourth annual Jour de Fete Car Show will take place on Sunday, August 11, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 600 Market Street in Ste. Genevieve. Registration is 8 a.m. to noon; judging is at 12:30 and the awards are at 2 p.m. Entry fee is $20 for judged categories and $10 to display. For information call Brian at 573-883-6411.
CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES
Children’s Day at Felix Valle State Historic Site will be Saturday, August 24, with events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children can live and play as children in French Colonial Ste. Genevieve did. Activities will take place across the site throughout the day, including traditional French storytelling, games and hands-on activities like quill and ink writing. Call 573-883-7102 for more information.
BALLOON GLOW
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery will host its annual balloon glow from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, and Friday, September 13. Festivities will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. both nights, about an hour before and after sunset, weather permitting. There is no cost, children and pets are welcome. Balloons inflate and “glow” pre- and post-sunset. Food and refreshments will be available. Balloons will remain tethered to the ground, and guests can take photographs and have their photograph taken in front of balloons. Dinner reservations can be made by calling 573-747-1000. A food tent outside will serve hamburgers, hotdogs, muffuletta sandwiches, jambalaya, cookies and chips. Chilled beverages — soda, water and limited wine and beer — also will be served outside. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs. The food tent will close at 8 p.m. For questions, call 573-747-1000.
Library Events
JULY SCHEDULE
The Ste. Genevieve County Library, located in the Ste. Genevieve County Community Center, has added two new events this month, including a Saturday StoryTime and a celebration of Harry Potter’s Birthday on July 31.
Events include:
July 11 — Adult Color Therapy
July 16 — StoryTime, 10 a.m. (theme: cars).
July 16 — Book Club (Book of the Month: The Dreamers by Karen Thompson Walker).
July 18 — Movie and Craft Night: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 5:30 p.m.
July 19 — Video Game Night
July 20 — Smash Brothers Tournament, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (program sponsored by Iggy’s Pop Shop).
July 23 — StoryTime Summer Reading Party, 10 a.m. (theme: aliens).
July 26 — Pokémon Night
July 27 — Saturday StoryTime, 10 a.m. (theme: Pete the Cat).
July 29 — Lego Club, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
July 30 — StoryTime, 10 a.m. (theme: friendship).
July 31 — Harry Potter’s birthday party, 6 to 8 p.m. (Dress in your Hogwarts best. No need to bring a gift. Participate in Potter-themed crafts and games and grab a piece of cake).
Parish Picnics
LAWRENCETON
St. Lawrence Parish in Lawrenceton will host its annual parish picnic on Sunday, July 21 on the church grounds. Dinners with fried chicken, kettle beef, liver dumplings and more will be served beginning at 11 a.m. Bingo begins at 12:30 p.m. and includes lots of hand quilted quilts among other prizes. The picnic also includes a country store, live music, refreshments, the one-room schoolhouse, several raffles and antique tractors.
WEINGARTEN
Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Weingarten will host its annual parish picnic on Sunday, July 28. Chicken and kettle beef dinners will be served beginning at 11 a.m. Activities include a horseshoe tournament, bingo, children’s games, silent auction, antique farm machinery and demonstrations, and the Miller Switch Band from 3 to 7 p.m.
ST. AGNES
St. Agnes in Bloomsdale will host its annual parish picnic on Saturday, August 24, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 175 Jersey Lane. Fried chicken and ham dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A car cruise and tractor show are scheduled to begin at noon. Events also include a 5-kilometer run, kids games, bingo at 7:30 p.m., a washer tournament at 2:30 p.m., and a horse shoe tournament at 6 p.m.
KASKASKIA
Immaculate Conception Church in Kaskaskia, Illinois, will have its parish picnic on Sunday, September 1. The truck and tractor pull begins at 11 a.m. Bingo starts at 1 p.m. Skills games, food and a country store also are part of the event.
Support Groups
HEALING HEARTS
The Healing Hearts monthly grief support group is meeting on the second Monday of every month at Riverview at the Park, beginning at 10 a.m. Gayla Sisk, MSW, LCSW, of Serenity HospiceCare, will lead the meetings. The free grief-support group is open to all in the community. RSVP to 573-431-0162.
