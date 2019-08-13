Health & Wellness
CPR CLASS
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department will be offering American Heart Association Heartsaver “Family and Friends” CPR classes from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20. This class is for anyone who does not need a course certification card but wants to learn CPR/AED and choking. Class and book are free. Registration is required. Call Lee at 573-883-7411.
ADDICTION PROGRAM
Tony Hoffman, a nationally renowned speaker on addiction, will be presenting his story at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, at the Ste. Genevieve R-II Performing Arts Center. This program is free and open to all age groups. Tony Hoffman is a former BMX Elite Pro. He started drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana, and using prescription painkillers such as Vicodin and Oxycontin by his senior year of high school. In 2004 Tony committed a home invasion armed robbery, and was ultimately sent to prison for two years. As soon as he was released, he used the positive and negatives of his life to get to where he is today. The event is made possible through a grant obtained by the Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital and supported by the Ste. Genevieve County Health Department.
DISEASE MANAGEMENT
The University of Missouri Extension will offer the Chronic Disease Self-Management Program (CDSMP), a community-based program which assists participants in maintaining quality of life when faced with chronic medical conditions. The program is provided in 2 1/2-hour-long sessions, once a week for six weeks. People with different chronic health problems attend together. Workshops are facilitated by two trained leaders, one or both of whom deal with chronic diseases themselves. Subjects covered include: 1) techniques to deal with problems such as frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation; 2) appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility, and endurance; 3) appropriate use of medications; 4) communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals; 5) nutrition; 6) how to evaluate new treatments. Classes are highly participative, where mutual support and success build the participants’ confidence in their ability to manage their health and maintain active and fulfilling lives. Helps participants live a healthy life with self-management of heart disease, arthritis, diabetes, depression, asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, and other physical and mental health conditions. Classes will be 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Thursdays, September 5, 12, 19, 26, and October 3, 10 at the Progress Sports Complex, 1300 Progress Parkway. There is no cost. Register by calling the University of Missouri Extension at 573-883-3548.
Organizations
DEMOCRATIC CLUB
The Ste. Genevieve County Democratic Club will host a presentation at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21 at the Progress Sports Complex at the Ste. Genevieve County Community Center. Dr. Ed Weisbart, a family physician and chair of the Missouri chapter of Physicians for a National Health Program, will speak about Medicare for All, including how it would impact the national economy, the business community and every American. The presentation is free and open to the public; no RSVP is necessary. Contact stegendemclub@gmail.com for more information.
SGCMH PARTNERS QUILT
The Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital Partners will have quilting on Wednesday, September 4; Thursday, September 5; and Friday, September 6. All quilters are invited to help quilt baby quilts to be sold in the hospital gift shop. Quilting takes place on the lower lever of the hospital in the education room. Lunch is served all three days.
JOUR DE FETE
The Jour de Fete Committee will meet 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, at Cafe Genevieve on Highway 61 to reivew the 2019 event and begin planning for the 2020 Jour de Fete.
Special Events
CAR CRUISE NIGHTS
The Ste. Gen. Gearheadz car club is organizing cruise nights in historic downtown Ste. Genevieve from the third Saturday in May through the third Saturday in October. Cruises will be from 5 to 9 p.m., and all cars, trucks and bikes are welcome. Event includes 50/50 drawing, entertainment and music. For more information, contact Brian at 573-883-6411. The next event is scheduled for Saturday, August 17.
FOURTH FRIDAY ART WALK
The Fourth Friday Art Walk will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, August 23, with galleries and art spaces throughout downtown Ste. Genevieve open to the public.
CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES
Children’s Day at Felix Valle State Historic Site will be Saturday, August 24, with events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children can live and play as children in French Colonial Ste. Genevieve did. Activities will take place across the site throughout the day, including traditional French storytelling, games and hands-on activities like quill-and-ink writing. Call 573-883-7102 for more information.
SPECIAL-NEEDS PAGEANT
The Everyone is a Star special-needs pageant will take place beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, at the Ste. Genevieve R-II Performing Arts Center on the Ste. Genevieve R-II campus. Around 2:30 p.m., the stars of the pageant will arrive in limos. Those who want to escort one of the stars or make a donation for the pageant can contact Kim Fischer (573-883-7573) or Danielle Voelker (573-883-3330).
RIDE TO SURVIVE
The annual Ride to Survive cycling event on Saturday, September 14, offers a leisurely ride through the city of Ste. Genevieve or a challenging ride through wine country. Proceeds benefit cancer treatment, education and research at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. Registration fees are $25 for the 5k run/walk and the 8-mile and 30-mile rides; $35 for the 60-mile ride, which also includes an aid station at the halfway point. T-shirts included with all registrations. On ride day, registration is at 7 a.m.; the kickoff celebration is at 7:30 a.m.; and the start is at 8 a.m.
CIVIL WAR EVENT
The Civil War Interpretive Event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, in downtown Ste. Genevieve. The event offers the chance to observe Civil War camp life and demonstrations of marching, musket fire, and cannon fire. It will also have information about Ste. Genevieve citizens who fought in the war. At 1 p.m., at the corner of Main and Merchant streets, a re-enactment of the 1861 bank raid by federal troops will take place. The event is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.visitstegen.com or call 573-883-7097.
HISTORY CONFERENCE
The Foundation for Restoration of Ste. Genevieve will host its annual Ste. Genevieve History Conference on Saturday, September 21, at the Ste. Genevieve County Community Center. The program is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes: Dr. Will Thompson on “The Old Mines-Ste. Genevieve Connection,” Dr. Carl Ekberg on “Black Colonial Ste. Genevieve: Two Perspectives,” Carol Kuntz on “French Colonial Kitchen Gardens of the Illinois Country,” Jim Baker on “Set in Stone — Historic Masonry in Ste. Genevieve,” Anthony Starr on “Mine La Motte Domain: A Separate Place,” and Sharon Person on “Pierre Laclede in Ste. Genevieve.” Ste. Genevieve tourism director Sandra Cabot will have an update on the Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park and the Missouri bicentennial celebration. Tickets are $50 per person ($45 for foundation members) and includes a Friday night reception, continental breakfast and lunch on Saturday, and tours on Sunday of the Church of Ste. Genevieve, the Holy Cross Lutheran Church and the recently renovated Antione Oneille House. For information, call 573-883-9622 or e-mail ffrsg@att.net.
ENCAMPMENT
The Ste. Genevieve Militia is sponsoring the 2019 Ste. Genevieve Encampment, a re-enactment of 18th century life, on Saturday, September 28, at the Moses Austin Park [Jour de Fete grounds], 72 S. Gabouri St. near the intersection with South Main. Camp will set up on Friday, September 27, and the event is 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Activities include camp living history, colonial craft demonstrations, children’s games and skill instruction, colonial skills competition, blanket trading. The camp continues from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday, September 29. The event is free and open to the public. It is children- and family-friendly and handicap-accessible. For information, contact Doug Nickelson at dnickelson78@yahoo.com.
Fundraisers
SGCMH PARTNERS
The Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital Partners, formerly known as the auxiliary, will host a fund-raising event in the hospital lobby with Premiere Designs Jewelry on Wednesday, August 21. Cash, check or credit card will be accepted. Everyone is welcome.
Library Events
AUGUST SCHEDULE
The Ste. Genevieve County Library, located in the Ste. Genevieve County Community Center, will be hosting events throughout the month:
Wednesday, August 14 — Video game night at the Bloomsdale Annex from 4 to 6 p.m.
Thursday, August 15 — Movie and Making Night with Pokemon: Detective Pikachu showing at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, August 20 — Story Time (theme: planes).
Friday, August 23 — Stuffed animal sleepover. (Drop off stuffed animals by 6 p.m.)
Saturday, August 24 — Saturday morning Story Time, 10 a.m. (theme: pigeon).
Monday, August 26 — Lego Club.
Tuesday, August 27 — Story Time, 10 a.m. (theme: back to school).
Friday, August 30 — Pokemon Night.
Parish Picnics
ST. AGNES
St. Agnes in Bloomsdale will host its annual parish picnic on Saturday, August 24, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 175 Jersey Lane. Fried chicken and ham dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A car cruise and tractor show are scheduled to begin at noon. Events also include a 5-kilometer run, kids games, bingo at 7:30 p.m., a washer tournament at 2:30 p.m., and a horse shoe tournament at 6 p.m.
KASKASKIA
Immaculate Conception Church in Kaskaskia, Illinois, will have its parish picnic on Sunday, September 1. The truck and tractor pull begins at 11 a.m. Bingo starts at 1 p.m. Skills games, food and a country store also are part of the event.
SOCIAL ON THE SQUARE
Ste. Genevieve Catholic Parish will host its annual Social on the Square from 1 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 15. The event includes drawings, a poker stand, live music from Exit 180, beer wagon, pork burgers, pulled pork and more. Sunday’s activities include bingo, a chicken dinner and car cruise from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SACRED HEART IN OZORA
Sacred Heart Parish in Ozora will host its annual Chicken Dinner and Quilt Social on Sunday, September 15. Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the quilt social begins at 1:30 p.m.
ST. JOSEPH OF ZELL
The annual St. Joseph Parish Fall Festival and Car Show will be Sunday, September 22. A dinner of fried chicken and ham, with liver dumplings and all the trimmings, will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with carryouts available beginning at 10 a.m. Event also includes a classic/antique car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a country store, kids games, kettle corn, bottle game, face-painting, live music, raffle and poker stand and more.
COFFMAN
St. Catherine of Alexandria will host its fall social and turkey shoot from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 29. Pork burgers, hamburgers, bratwursts will be served. The event also will include a beer wagon, country store, quilt and gun raffle, kids games and raffle, silent auction, bottle booth and poker.
Educational
HANDS-ON HISTORY
French Colonial America will host hands-on history programs each Saturday at the Linden House, 116 S. Main St. Various aspects of French Colonial heritage will be covered each season, with the relationship with the mighty Mississippi now to September 7 and the relationship with Native Americans from September 14 to November 16. The cost is $2 per person and activities will include games, lessons, craft projects and more. For information, contact education program coordinator Sandy Puhse at 573-535-0276.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.