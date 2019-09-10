Ste. Genevieve’s local Civil War group will hold an encampment and re-enactment on Saturday, September 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The encampment will be located at the corner of Front and South Gabouri streets, just east of the Jour de Fete’s Moses Austin Park.
Members of Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War Camp 326 will be on hand to discuss Ste. Genevieve citizens who served during the war, soldier’s camp life, marching, and similar activities.
At 1 p.m. on Saturday, there will be a re-enactment of the Federal troops removing money from the Ste. Genevieve bank in August 1861. The re-enactment will happen on the corner of Merchant and Main streets.
After the re-enactment, a short performance of Civil War-era music will be given at the same location.
Both events are family friendly and free to the public.
(Information in a release from Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War Camp 326.)
