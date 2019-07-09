Founded in early 2014, Big Love, a St. Louis-based tribute band that plays the music of Fleetwood Mac, has been a band in demand.
Big Love plays all the eras from the early blues of Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac, through the famous Rumours and Tusk albums that feature Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, and beyond — even into the latest decades.
Big Love plays the hits and even some deep album cuts that make Fleetwood Mac popular with all ages and genders.
The group is making a return engagement in the Ste. Genevieve Chamber of Commerce’s annual Summer Music Series after having made their series debut last year.
The group will perform Friday night at the Orris Theatre.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert begins at 8 p.m.
Tickets to all shows in the series this year are $20. They may be purchased through the Chamber of Commerce at 573-883-3686 or its website.
Preferred sponsors of the series are: Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital; Bloomsdale Bank; Hardin & Schaefer, PC; ST Gear & Machine LLC; Ste. Genevieve County Abstract Co. Inc.; Carl Kinsky, Attorney At Law; Mississippi Lime Company; Ste. Gen Vision Care; Citizens Electric Corporation; and Mid America Barnwood.
Regular sponsors are: MRV Banks; Family Dentistry of Ste. Genevieve; Jacquelyn S. Gonz, Attorney At Law, LLC; Shuh & Sons Plumbing, Heating & AC, LLC; Lance R. Drury, Attorney At Law; Lhoist North America; Eric Scott Leathers, Ltd.; Holcim (U.S.), Inc.; Loida Ag Service; Missouri Alliance Mutual Insurance; the Ste. Genevieve County Community Center; and the Ste. Genevieve Herald.
(Information from the Ste. Genevieve Chamber of Commerce and the TalentPlus entertainment agency website.)
