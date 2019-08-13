Amanda Hutchings served up tastings of varieties of honey from behind the honey bar at Harold’s Famous Bee Co., which opened Saturday at 234 Market St.
Hutchings and Harold Gallaher received a patent last year for Harold’s Famous Bee Cream, making it the only patent-approved formulation using honey bee venom as relief for joints, muscles and dry skin. Their company had a research and distribution location in Ste. Genevieve prior to opening the retail outlet.
In addition to the bee cream, the store sells varieties of honey and other products made involving bees as well as shirts and other items.
(Herald staff photo)
