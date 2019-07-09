Lance R. Drury was a featured presenter at the Global Entrepreneurship’s Initiative’s exclusive leadership gathering at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City on June 19.
Drury spoke on addressing the needs, wants and desires of the tax resolution industry and the clientele he serves. Drury spoke about the importance of having a mission-driven approach for any business.
Drury is also a co-producer in a new “Mission for Good” documentary. The film focuses on the Folds of Honor Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the families of heroic Americans, and its founder, Major Dan Rooney. Since 2017, Rooney has provided educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service men and women.
The film is scheduled to be released in September of 2019.
Drury is a tax resolution attorney with offices in Ste. Genevieve and St. Louis as well as Nashville, Tennessee.
(Information in a release from the Law Firm of Lance R. Drury, P.C.)
