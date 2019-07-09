The Downtown Ste. Genevieve organization’s annual Moonlight Madness shopping event again will feature a Christmas in July theme.
The event is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10.
Boxes in three locations will collect letters to Santa. The boxes will be located in Sweet Things Sweet Shop on Market Street, Belle Ever After Boutique on Main Street and Iggy’s Pop Shop on Merchant Street. Writers are asked to include a return address or e-mail so that Santa can respond to the correspondence.
At least 17 businesses had confirmed their participation in the event with special promotions.
Six businesses are serving as event sponsors: Belle Ever After, Iggy’s Pop Shop, Le Techniques Salon and Spa on Main Street, Sassafras Creek Originals on St. Mary’s Road, the Show Me Shop on Main Street and Sweet Things Sweet Shop.
Other participating merchants are: ASL Pewter on South Third Street, Steiger Jewelers in Merchant Street, Eden Farms Creations on North Main Street, Rustik Sand Kastles on Merchant Street, Lewsi Winery on North Main Street, Sara’s Ice Cream on Merchant Street, the Flower Market, which will be opening above the Old Brick restaurant, Hotel Audubon Grill and Bar at Main and Merchant, Queen Anne’s Lace on South Third, Purple Finch on North Main, and Buddy’s Place at its new location on Washington.
Downtown Ste. Genevieve will be giving away prizes to those who fill out their shopping passport by making five purchases of $5 or more purchases at any of the participating businesses. Prizes include: a wine rack, Ben & Jerry’s free pint ice cream coupons, t-shirts, wine donated by Chaumette Winery, and more.
“This is always a huge event, and we’re hopeful we will have another successful year,” said Nichole French, owner of Sweet Things and the social media chair for Downtown Ste. Genevieve.
