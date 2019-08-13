Citizens Electric Corporation (CEC) recently delivered a Power Moves rebate of more than $25,000 to the Ste. Genevieve County Community Center’s River Rapids Waterpark. The rebate was for new construction of the park, which used energy efficient lighting and pumps. Residential and commercial members may be eligible for Power Moves rebates for investing in energy efficiency. To date, CEC and Power Moves has returned more than $2 million dollars to CEC members. A full list of rebates can be found on CEC’s website, CECMO.com.
