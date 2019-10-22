American Business Solutions captured top honors among 11 entries in the Ste. Genevieve Chamber of Commerce’s 16th annual Scarecrow Spectacular with its Captain America entry.
Harold’s Famous Bee Co. was second with its Saving Private Ryan entry.
Eric Scott Leathers placed third with Underdog, and the Purple Finch earned honorable mention with Hit Girl.
Judging was delayed by weather from October 11 to October 14.
See the winning entries in the October 23 edition of the Herald.
